On the night of May 11th, at the legendary "Bitter End" rock club in New York City, jazz vocalist Sarah Partridge debuted songs from her new album, "Bright Lights & Promises: Redefining Janis Ian" to rave reviews. A month of her performance, and the album is still receiving acclaim for listeners and and fellow artists across the country.

Partridge's album, released by Origin Records, is a reimagination of 11 of Janis Ian's songs. In addition, the duo wrote two originals for the recording and Ian duets with Partridge on one.

Janis Ian https://www.janisian.com/, who has received a total of 10 Grammy nominations in 8 different categories began her musical career at the age of 12 and has continued to have an illustrious career for the past 5 decades.

When talking about Partridge and her new album, Janis had this to say, "The thing I like best about Sarah is her willingness to listen, and contribute. From the title of this album, to the choice of songs, to the fun we had recording together, the project was a pleasure. And that's really, really rare."

Music reviewer Dan Bilawsky gave Partridge's album a glowing review: "The musicianship here is superb throughout—you shouldn’t expect anything less when Tim Horner is driving from the drums, Scott Robinson is covering reeds, Allen Farnham is manning the keys and arranging the material, and other heavy hitters are in the mix—and Partridge hits a bull’s-eye on every single song. She can scat, strut, soar, and tear your heart and soul to shreds without ever breaking a sweat. She’s that good, these performances are that memorable, and this album is most certainly one for the ages."

Frank Fay, an audience member at Partridge's performance at The Bitter End on May 11th, was ecstatic about what he had just witnessed. "It was a really great show! Sarah's voice is truly amazing and the new songs are superb."

Purchase "Bright Lights & Promises: Redefining Janis Ian" and learn more about the talented Sarah Partridge at http://sarahpartridge.com/.

Find Sarah on iTunes at: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/sarah-partridge/id72264519