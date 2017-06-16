Our steadfast focus is to serve our property owners and tenants with professional management services and to build long-term relationships. We know this lends to increased value of real estate, maximizing income and minimizing risk for the property owner.

Property Management Inc. Loudoun (PMI) announces the grand opening of its new office located in Lakeview Center Plaza in Ashburn, VA. PMI Loudoun is a full-service property management company, providing both residential and commercial property management as well as association management services.

Anup Kumar, PMI Loudoun Director, looks forward to providing professional property management services in Loudoun County and positioning PMI to meet the increasing demand as the county continues to grow. The mission of PMI Loudoun: “Our steadfast focus is to serve our property owners and tenants with professional management services and to build long-term relationships. We know this lends to increased value of real estate, maximizing income and minimizing risk for the property owner.” Kumar is a local resident of Ashburn who has experienced first-hand the transformation occurring in the county.

PMI Loudoun offers tenant screening, leasing, monthly rent collection, property maintenance coordination and financial reporting. All of our services can be customized to meet each owner's specific needs. PMI Loudoun is dedicated to providing our clients with excellent customer service by maximizing owner profitability while preserving their investment in real estate. At PMI Loudoun, we make property management manageable.

About Property Management Inc.

Property Management Inc. (PMI) is a premier real estate management company providing industry leading technology, training, systems and support to more than 190 franchises globally. The PMI franchise network manages more than $4 billion in assets and is one of the fastest growing property management franchises in the country. PMI’s proven comprehensive franchise program gives franchise owners the tools for success and provides the competitive advantage required to succeed in the property management industry. PMI has been ranked on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for three years running, is currently named “Best in Category” for 2017 and listed as one of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Franchises. Each PMI franchise is locally owned and operated. For more information, please visit PropertyManagementInc.com or our corporate media contact, Cassie Gross at 385.455.4151 or cassie(at)propertymanagementinc(dot)com.