Today, Health Research of Hampton Roads (HRHR) has chosen StudyKIK, a clinical trial patient recruitment company that specializes in connecting quality patient groups through social media communities to clinical research sites, as their preferred recruitment provider. StudyKIK was selected due to the continuous increase in clinical studies across the HRHR network.

“We have turned to StudyKIK for recruiting many, many times. From trials that are fairly easy to recruit to the ones that are not so easy, and they have yet to disappoint,” said HRHR President and CEO, Ted R. Quinn.

HRHR conducts FDA-regulated clinical trials for a variety of national and international pharmaceutical and biotech companies. For 18 years they have tested investigational and established therapies in our local community for COPD, constipation, high blood pressure, women's studies, gout, arthritis, allergies, insomnia, obesity, heartburn/GERD, high cholesterol, acute and chronic muscle/back pain, low libido, headaches, vaccine needs and diabetes. Under this new partnership, StudyKIK hopes to help HRHR towards their mission to advance the health of their community by promoting the development of improved medical therapies through safe and ethically sound human research studies.

“We look forward to growing our relationship with Health Research of Hampton Roads and are certain that our platform will continue to bring valuable patients for their wide range of clinical trials,” stated Jerome Chiaro, Vice President of Clinical Site Operations at StudyKIK.

StudyKIK continues to focus on expanding the awareness of clinical trials globally while providing research sites with as many tools as possible to enroll clinical trial volunteers. To learn more about StudyKIK, visit StudyKIK.com.