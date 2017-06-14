Greeley, Colo. Wins “Best of the Best” Tap Water Taste Test

The American Water Works Association announced today that the City of Greeley, Colo., has won the thirteenth annual “Best of the Best” Tap Water Taste Test. The event, composed of regional winners from water-tasting competitions across North America, was held at AWWA’s Annual Conference and Exposition (ACE17) in Philadelphia, Pa.

Second place in the taste test went to Montpelier Municipal Utilities, Montpelier, Ohio. Third place in the competition went to last year’s winner, City of Bloomington, Minn. The People’s Choice award winner, as determined by the conference attendees, was also awarded to the City of Greeley.

The City of Greeley has two conventional water treatment plants that provide water for the 103,000 citizens of Greeley and surrounding communities. The Bellvue Water Treatment Plant was completed in 1907 with a capacity of 32 million gallons per day (MGD) and the Boyd Lake Water Treatment Plant was completed in 1974 with a capacity of 38 MGD.

With the adoption of the 1958 City Charter, Greeley citizens created a Council-appointed Water Board with the duty to "acquire, develop, convey, lease, and protect water and sewer assets, supplies, and facilities." Consequently, Greeley one of the most robust water systems in Colorado.

Other “Best of the Best” participants in today’s competition included: Aqua Illinois – Kankakee Plant, Kankakee, Ill.; Brewster Water Dept., Brewster, Mass.; City of Ann Arbor, Mich.; City of Bozeman, Mont.; City of Canandaigua, N.Y.; City of Carollton Waterworks, Carollton, Ga.; City of El Dorado, Kan.; City of Lethbridge Water Utility, Alberta, Canada; City of Mandan, N.C.; City of Miramichi, New Brunswick, Canada; City of Montreal Drinking Water Direction, Montreal, Quebec, Canada; City of North Miami, Fla.; City of St. Cloud, Minn.; City of Saint Louis Water Division, St. Louis, Mo.; City of Salisbury, Md.; City of Sioux Falls, S.D.; City Utilities Commission of Corbin, Ky.; Georgetown County Water & Sewer District, Pawleys Island, S.C.; Green Bay Water Utility, Green Bay, Wis.; Huntsville Utilities, Huntsville, Ala.; Lehigh County Authority, Allentown, Pa.; Marshalltown Waterworks, Marshalltown, Iowa; Merchantville – Pennsauken Water Commission, N.J.; Neuse Regional Water & Sewer Authority, Kinston, N.C.; Philadelphia Water Dept., Philadelphia, Pa.; Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority, San Juan, Puerto Rico; San Jacinto River Authority, GRP Division, Conroe, Texas; Spotsylvania County Utilities, Fredricksburg, Va.; Union Hill Water Association, Redmond, Wash.; Village of Cortland, Neb.; and West Virginia American Water, Charleston, W.V.

An esteemed judging panel rated each water system on its flavor characteristics. Judges included Andrea Dietrich Monique Durand, engineer with Hazen and Sawyer P.C., and AWWA Public Affairs Council member, Cliff Shrive.

Previous competition winners are Bloomington, Minn. (2016), Big Sky, Mont. (2015), Boston Water and Sewer Commission (2014), Oklahoma City Water and Wastewater Utility (2007 and 2013), Fremont, Neb. (2012), Greenville, S.C. (2011), Stevens Point, Wis. (2010), Macon (Ga.) Water Authority (2009), Louisville (Ky.) Water Company (2008) and Illinois American Water, Champaign District (2006 and 2005).

ACE17, which has brought an estimated 12,000 water experts to Philadelphia, is the longest running water conference in the world, having first convened in 1881. The event features several hundred expert presentations and an exposition of more than 500 companies showcasing the latest innovations in water technology.

# # #

Established in 1881, the American Water Works Association is the largest nonprofit, scientific and educational association dedicated to managing and treating water, the world’s most important resource. With approximately 50,000 members, AWWA provides solutions to improve public health, protect the environment, strengthen the economy and enhance our quality of life.