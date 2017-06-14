Binary Fountain Logo “As the healthcare industry continues to see increased growth in healthcare consumerism, Binary Fountain is excited to be one of the first healthcare technology providers to be included in the launch of the Yext App Directory,” said Ramu Potarazu, CEO.

Binary Fountain, the leading provider of patient feedback management solutions with one of the largest repositories of online patient reviews and surveys in the healthcare industry, announced today the launch of its self-service integration app in Yext’s newly launched App Directory. Binary Fountain is the only healthcare reputation management provider in the U.S joining the Yext App Directory. The app integration further advances both organizations’ commitment to helping healthcare marketers engage and acquire patients and manage brand loyalty.

With the new app available in the Yext App Directory, healthcare marketing teams can accelerate data integration between Binary Health Analytics, which helps healthcare organizations improve patient experience and reputation management, and Yext’s Healthcare Knowledge Engine, a purpose-built digital knowledge management solution designed to help health systems of all sizes solve their office, facility, and physician digital knowledge challenges, and ultimately attract new patients. The integration app helps ensure accurate information by seamlessly syncing updated provider data between the platforms. With healthcare consumerism on the rise, healthcare systems, hospitals and physician practices are recognizing the need to manage their online reputation and physician data across online rating and review sites, social media, search and other online sources.

“As the healthcare industry continues to see increased growth in healthcare consumerism, Binary Fountain is excited to be one of the first healthcare technology providers to be included in the launch of the Yext App Directory,” said Ramu Potarazu, president and CEO of Binary Fountain. “Through our exclusive partnership with Yext, Binary Fountain will continue to provide healthcare organizations with a holistic approach to engaging patients throughout their journey.”

Through integrations with more than 20 leading enterprise solutions, the Yext App Directory makes the enterprise more intelligent by integrating digital knowledge seamlessly throughout an organization, while creating more opportunities for growth and time-saving efficiencies.

“Digital knowledge is fueling the search for healthcare online. Binary Fountain’s integration in the Yext App Directory helps healthcare systems extend the power and reach of their brands and drive consumer engagement,” said Marc Ferrentino, chief strategy officer at Yext. “Together with Binary Fountain, we are committed to helping healthcare providers enhance patient acquisition and loyalty.”

About Binary Fountain

Binary Fountain is the leading provider of patient feedback management solutions designed specifically for healthcare in a single cloud-based platform. Its patient experience platform is built on a proprietary healthcare-centric Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine that mines patient feedback from surveys, online ratings and review sites, social media, and other data sources to equip its customers with the actionable insights needed to improve patient satisfaction and loyalty, increase engagement and drive sustainable bottom-line results. Leading organizations, large and small, rely on Binary Fountain to understand the patient experience, drive comprehensive operational intelligence throughout the organization, and engage patients with innovative transparency and reputation management solutions. For more information, visit http://www.binaryfountain.com or follow on Twitter @binaryfountain.