4 Eco Services, a trusted provider in innovative home maintenance solutions, is offering expert advice to Kansas City and other Missourian homeowners on ENERGY STAR® tank and tankless water heater systems. Energy efficiency is more important than ever before, which is why the local plumbing partner has taken great strides in providing quality counsel on water heater systems available.

In addition to providing their expertise, 4 Eco Services also offers energy-efficient tank and tankless water heaters for purchase, installation and annual maintenance.

Most tankless water heaters are ENERGY STAR® approved, provided they meet strict energy-efficiency guidelines set forth by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Energy. Because they use less energy and do not release greenhouse gases into our atmosphere, 4 Eco Services’ water heater systems can have a significant impact on the environment and your annual energy spend. Whether gas or electric, these systems are up to 40 percent more efficient, allowing homeowners to greatly benefit from their increased efficiency.

Tankless water heaters also require less space, leaving room for extra storage in your garage or elsewhere in the home. It is also important to note that these systems provide a constant flow of hot water to the plumbing system, making life much easier for homeowners.

Another long-term benefit to the environment is reducing the influx of tank-style water heaters being dumped into landfills. Future generations will certainly benefit from this lack of non-biodegradable waste provided by more and more people purchasing tankless water heaters for their home.

“At 4 Eco Services, we believe in saving the earth, one home at a time,” said Ian Williams, General Manager of 4 Eco Services. “That’s why we place so much energy into providing quality advice and services to our customers. We want them to experience the change that comes with an eco-friendly water heater system.”

Whether you decide to install a traditional water heater with a tank or you opt for a modern tankless water heater system, start by consulting with a licensed professional. Let the experts at 4 Eco Services show you today’s greenest solutions and the latest in ENERGY STAR® certified water heaters.

For more information about tankless water heater systems, ENERGY STAR® home appliances or eco-friendly home services, visit http://www.4ecoservices.com or contact Ian Williams at 816-241- 2112.

ABOUT 4 ECO SERVICES:

4 Eco Services is based out of Kansas City, Missouri and is growing its service base throughout the Midwest United States under the leadership of home services industry veterans, Jeremy Prevost and Ian Williams. 4 Eco Services specializes in eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions with a goal to protect the planet. The company provides heating, cooling, air quality, plumbing and water filtration services for residential and commercial customers. 4 Eco Services holds itself to the highest standards of employee screening and training, with professionals who bring specialized skills and knowledge to provide the best possible HVAC services. For more information, please visit http://www.4ecoservices.com.