Webcast: Solutions for IES/LDT File Creation

Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of light measurement systems for LEDs, luminaires, and illuminated displays, announces that it will host a webcast with LEDs Magazine, a leading information resource in the global LED community. The webcast titled “Solutions for IES/LDT File Creation” will be broadcast live on Tuesday June 20, 2017, from 10-10:30 AM PDT (1-1:30 PM EDT), and includes a technical presentation and demo by Radiant Applications Engineer, Austin Piehl, followed by a live audience question and answer session.

Luminous intensity data is critical for lighting design, providing insight to the effect and appearance of lighting in a given environment. Captured in photometric data files, luminous intensity data enables lighting designers to observe the total light output and angular spread of light from a light source. IES and EULUMDAT (LDT) are the two standard file formats used for electronic transfer of photometric data. To create IES and LDT files, designers have their choice of systems. Traditionally, goniophotometers have been used to generate very accurate photometric data, but these systems require very large lab spaces and expensive equipment. An alternative solution uses a near-field measurement system, which can generate equally accurate data with minimal lab space, increased speed, and lower cost.

Near-field measurement systems, like Radiant’s PM-NFMS™ solution, feature a two-axis goniometer, imaging colorimeter, and software that controls light source rotation and imaging during the measurement sequence. This system captures a complete near-field model of a light source and provides more comprehensive information in a much smaller space than can be obtained from traditional far-field goniometric measurements. In addition, photometric data files produced by near-field systems like Radiant’s PM-NFMS can be converted to ray sets for use in optical design software such as ASAP®, FRED®, LightTools®, LucidShape®, Photopia™, IES TM-25, Opticad®, OSLO®, SimuLux®, SPEOS®, TracePro®, and OpticStudio™ (ZEMAX), as well as general file formats, to aid in light source visualization.

Join Radiant Applications Engineer, Austin Piehl, as he compares solutions for generating IES and LDT files, and demonstrates the process of analyzing light measurement data and exporting these files using Radiant’s PM-NFMS Software. Piehl developed his expertise in light measurement technology by building customer solutions from the ground up, and he continues to educate new and existing Radiant users on improving measurement techniques through a fundamental understanding of light principles.

For information about this webcast and to register for the live broadcast on June 20, visit LEDs Magazine.

