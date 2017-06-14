Thu Nugyen, Vice President Customer Success and Operations We’re lucky to have Thu Nguyen join the team as we embark on our next phase of company growth and scale,” says Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood.

SalesHood, the leading sales productivity platform, is excited to announce the growth of its executive team with Thu Nguyen, joining as Vice President Customer Success and Operations.

Thu Nguyen is a seasoned Silicon Valley executive with years of experience building and leading customer success organizations at Science Exchange, Granicus, Fuze, and Pacific Biosciences. She is focused on and passionate about delivering customer value and creating a customer-centric culture. “I’m excited to bring to SalesHood and its customers a proven customer success framework that delivers amazing outcomes to customers and the industry,” say Thu Nguyen.

Thu Nguyen will drive and expand SalesHood’s customer success program to help customers boost sales productivity using SalesHood’s proven and award-winning products and services. The SalesHood customer success program includes advanced onboarding, customer training and education programs, industry best practice content, peer mentorship, executive relationship building, professional services, and services designed to meet the needs of each individual customer.

About SalesHood

SalesHood helps companies accelerate sales productivity by improving knowledge, sharing content, tracking effectiveness and reinforcing best practices. We simplify and automate sales productivity using short videos, mobile, bite-sized content and social learning. With make it fun and efficient for teams to become more productive. SalesHood customers are doubling win rates, increasing deal sizes, improving time to ramp, improving time to close and reducing churn. SalesHood has more than one hundred customers, thousands of teams and over twenty thousand people from Alteryx, Apttus, Docusign, Domo, Host Analytics, FinancialForce, NewRelic, ServiceMax, Sonatype, Telogis, Yext, Zuora and many more. Join SalesHood today. For more information about SalesHood and a free trial, visit us at http://www.saleshood.com.

