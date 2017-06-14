FDA Clearance Granted to QT Ultrasound® for New Breast Imaging Device

Transmission Ultrasound technology is especially useful in visualizing detailed breast anatomy.

QT Ultrasound LLC has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market its Transmission Ultrasound breast scanner. The company’s Transmission Ultrasound technology generates high fidelity 360 degree images of the breast with excellent image clarity. The elimination of radiation and breast compression make the QT scan™ an important additional breast imaging tool for physicians and the women they treat; at this time it is not intended as a replacement for screening mammography.

John Klock, M.D., founder and CEO of QT Ultrasound, explains that the company’s recent publications have shown that Transmission Ultrasound technology is especially useful in visualizing detailed breast anatomy.

The company has initiated a broad-ranging clinical trial program designed to evaluate whether Transmission Ultrasound technology can (1) aid in the reduction of call-back and false-positive biopsy rates; and (2) replace screening mammography. “Our clinical trials are progressing to help us answer these important questions and learn how this new technology can make a difference in women’s health,” added Dr. Klock.

About QT Ultrasound

QT Ultrasound is a privately held company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of Transmission Ultrasound technology. Their research has been supported by over $16 million in funding from the Cancer Imaging Program of the National Cancer Institute of the US National Institutes of Health. The company’s clinical trials have been conducted at many prestigious institutions in the US and Europe and it is currently enrolling women in trials at the Marin Breast Health Trial Center in Novato, California.

For more information about QT Ultrasound, visit qtultrasound.com.

For more information about the clinical trials of the QT scanner, visit marinbreasthealth.com.