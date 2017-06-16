We are finally on the road to creating an epicenter for IITians to network and discuss their ‘BIG’ ideas. - Aman Walia

The IIT Bay Area Alumni Association is hosting its 2nd IIT Bay Area Leadership Conference (IIT BALC) 2017, on June 17, 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, USA. This leadership conference is designed by IITians, for IITians, with IITians along with family and friends. There are over 16,000 alums from the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) based in the Bay Area for whom this annual conference is an occasion to learn, showcase and mingle with their friends and peers.

Topics for the Leadership Conference 2017 include Autonomous Vehicles, AI, Clean Energy, FinTech, Off Beaten Track, and Founder’s Journey. About 20 IIT-led startups will also be pitching their value propositions and showcasing technology at the Startup Mela, which is back by popular demand. It gives IIT Startups a chance for branding, recruiting and most importantly getting feedback from their peers.

There will be more than 40 illustrious IITians speaking at the conference. In addition, we are excited to have Deepak Chopra, an inspirational thought leader, Arjun Malhotra, a Co-founder of HCL Group, and advisor to many startups, Rajat Gupta, former Managing Director of McKinsey, and pioneer of the IIT brand beyond India, and Ravi Mhatre, Founder, Managing Director, Lightspeed Venture Partners as keynote speakers.

According to the President of IIT Bay Area Alumni Association, Aman Walia, “We are finally on the road to creating an epicenter for IITians to network and discuss their ‘BIG’ ideas. The attendance this year is expected to double last years numbers. The number of IIT startups displaying their technology is expected to increase five times. Several VC’s have expressed interest and will attend the IIT Bay Area Conference.”

The sponsorship has more than doubled over the last IIT BALC. Rubrik leads as the Platinum Sponsor, joined by Gold Sponsors Light Speed Venture Partners and Google, and Silver Sponsors VMWare, Cohesity, Nvidia and Upaya.

To learn more about the speakers at the 2nd IIT Bay Area Leadership Conference 2017, please visit http://iit-bayarea.org/.

About IIT Bay Area Alumni Association – IIT Alumni of Bay Area is a 501(c)(7) non-profit organization of alumni from the Indian Institute of Technology in the San Francisco Bay Area. We have more than 12,000 alumni members in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Contact: For media inquiries, Praveen Gupta, Tel: (408) 429-9782, all other inquiries, Bimal Sangari, Tel: (925) 413-2031.