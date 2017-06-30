Fire Dept. Coffee Partners with Sons of the Flag to Aid Burn Survivors

“Existing treatments and surgeries are underfunded,” explains Sons of the Flag founder Ryan “Birdman” Parrott, a former US Navy SEAL.

Fire Dept. Coffee has partnered with the Dallas-based nonprofit Sons of the Flag to raise funding for cutting edge burn treatment technology.

According to a report published by the US National Library of Medicine, the price for ongoing burn injury treatments can become expensive quickly, with an average cost of over 88k and sums easily reaching more than 717k.

“Existing treatments and surgeries are underfunded,” explains Sons of the Flag founder Ryan “Birdman” Parrott, a former US Navy SEAL. “There are current technologies available and in the early phase of testing, but they simply aren’t being implemented quickly enough.”

Sons of the Flag is a 501c(3) committed to supporting military, first-responder, and civilian burn survivors by providing funding for innovative research, technology and education.

They’re working diligently to help bring this new tech to market so burn survivors and their families can find relief from their physical and monetary troubles.

“We were moved when Sons of the Flag approached us about partnering,” said Fire Dept. Coffee Co-Founder Luke Schneider. “We’re happy to do all that we can to make sure every burn victim gets the care, treatment, and funds needed to recover.”

Fire Dept. Coffee’s campaign will run from July 1-16, 2017. They’ll be donating 20% of all online sales to the Sons of the Flag.

Fire Dept. Coffee provides the smoothest, roasted-to-order coffee for the working class of America. They urge their dedicated following of firefighters, service members, and working-class craftsman to support Sons of the Flag either directly or by taking part in the campaign.

“We can’t allow those suffering to be forgotten,” said Schneider. “It is time to take action.”

About Fire Department Coffee

Luke Schneider launched Fire Dept. Coffee in July of 2016 with the mission to bring the easiest drinking coffee to the nation's hardest working men and women. Luke is a Navy Veteran and firefighter paramedic near Chicago. He works alongside the brand's marketing and content specialist Mark Williams--a Marine Corps veteran and passionate fireman.

For additional information, please visit http://www.firedeptcoffee.com or contact brooke(at)veteranpr(dot)com.