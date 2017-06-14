Gym Source Hires New Vice President of Operations

Gym Source “Adding somebody as talented as Ed Kurzontkowski to our Gym Source team is a big step forward in continuing to offer the best customer experience in fitness equipment distribution,” said Art Hicks, Gym Source CEO.

Gym Source, America’s leading distributor of premium residential and commercial fitness equipment announces that Ed Kurzontkowski has joined the Company as Vice President of Operations. Kurzontkowski will oversee service, logistics and purchasing as well as facility management which currently includes 36 retail stores and 7 warehouses with additional facilities planned.

Prior to joining Gym Source, Kurzontkowski spent twenty-eight years with Cybex International, where he held a variety of positions. In addition to managing engineering and product development, as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing, he built the top service organization in fitness manufacturing.

“It is an exciting time to be a part of Gym Source. Fitness equipment is a purchase that customers want to touch and feel before making a buying decision. Having retail outlets that serve both retail and commercial customers is a huge advantage,” Kurzontkowski said. “My focus will be to make sure that we are not just about the sale – but everything that comes before and after it - including installation and service.”

“Adding somebody as talented as Ed Kurzontkowski to our Gym Source team is a big step forward in continuing to offer the best customer experience in fitness equipment distribution,” said Art Hicks, Gym Source CEO. “Ed knows how to build a strong team and understands the culture of excellence which is critical to our success.”

About Gym Source:

Gym Source is the nation’s oldest and largest specialty distributor of fitness equipment. The company has 36 retail locations from Florida to New Hampshire and serves customers in all 50 states and 47 countries. Gym Source offers a full range of fitness products including treadmills, strength training equipment and ellipticals both for commercial and home use. The company takes great pride in its reputation as America’s #1 fitness equipment expert and its exceptional post-sale delivery and customer service. Gym Source has made over 2 million fitness equipment deliveries to its nearly 400,000 customers