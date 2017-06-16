DeWys Manufacturing Inc., a West – Michigan based metal solutions company, is pleased to announce the addition of Amy Hatfield as their new inside sales coordinator. In her new role, Amy will provide communication between the sales, engineering, manufacturing and shipping areas of DeWys Manufacturing. She will also be responsible for order entry and meeting the needs of customers by building relationships through phone calls and face-to-face visits.

Prior to joining the team at DeWys Mfg., Amy worked in sales, accounting, and as an operations manager for a metal fabrication distributor. In 2009, Amy started her own metal fabrication equipment distributorship, becoming the first female to own and operate a company in this industry. Her passion for manufacturing stems from being the third generation involved with metal fabrication in her family, following her grandfather and father. “When I was 12, I remember going to a metal fabrication shop with my dad and being fascinated with the sights and sounds of the machines in the shop. I get the same feeling today that I got when I was younger.”

DeWys Mfg. is excited about the addition of Amy Hatfield to their team. Amy’s years of industry experience, education, and passion will give her the knowledge needed to be an asset to the company and their customers.

About DeWys

DeWys (pronounced De-Wise) Manufacturing provides precision metal fabrication to a range of clients from commercial equipment, office furniture, medical supply, and many more. From its manufacturing facility in West Michigan, the company provides a wide range of metal production and assembly capabilities to more than 160 clients in Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Ohio, and several other areas of the United States.

For additional information, visit dewysmfg.com or contact DeWys Mfg. at (616) 677-5281.