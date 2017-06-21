PILMMA Super Summit: A Blueprint to a Better Law Practice

Struggling to stand out from the competition? Guilty of hiring too quickly or firing too slowly? Losing ROI on your marketing dollars? Then, PILMMA Super Summit 2017 should be on your radar.

PILMMA Super Summit 2017 takes place September 13-16, 2017, at the Hutton Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. The Summit is PILMMA’s annual preeminent event for injury and disability attorneys, putting them on the front lines of the latest marketing and management strategies to launch their practice into the next stratosphere.

This year’s event promises to be a one-of-a-kind three-day event packed full of helpful information, tips from experts in the marketing and management fields and access to vendors with Summit special pricing. For lawyers who want to build a better law practice, PILMMA Super Summit has the blueprint. Some of this year’s topics include:



How to Get Massive Publicity for Pennies on the Dollar

How to Systematically Market Your Law Practice

You’re Doing It All Wrong: 22 Marketing Mistakes, Misallocations and Misses Your Firm is Making

How to Dominate TV with a Small Budget

Keep More of What You Make: Best Practices in Tax Reductions for Law Firms

To register for the Summit, view the agenda or find out more about the guest speakers, visit pilmmasummit.com. To learn more about how a PILMMA membership can benefit a law practice, visit pilmma.org or call 800-497-1890.

PILMMA is the only marketing and management firm dedicated exclusively to helping injury and disability attorneys effectively lead, promote and grow their practice. Our mission is to transform the lives of 5,000 injury and disability law firm owners from a life of frustration, overwhelm and overwork to one of super profits, high productivity and a balanced life.