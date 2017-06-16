Metalcrafts, a Tecta America Company LLC, of Savannah, Georgia, has received the most prestigious contractor award GAF offers: The GAF President’s Club Award. This highly coveted award recognizes Metalcrafts as one of the “elite of the elite” commercial roofing contractors in the United States.

GAF is North America’s largest roofing manufacturer, and only GAF Master Select(TM) Contractors can compete for its commercial President’s Club Award. To qualify for this award, a commercial roofing contractor must meet specific criteria in at least one out of three different pathways: the Performance pathway, where contractors focus on giving their property owners the best possible service, quality, and protection; the Reliability pathway, where the contractor has a long history of offering their customers the best quality and protection; and the Service pathway, where contractors consistently offer their customers the best protection available in the marketplace.

Metalcrafts has been a GAF Master Select(TM) Contractor since 2003; the company received the President’s Club Award due to its excellent performance in 2016. To become a Master Select(TM) Contractor–a status that less than 1% of roofing contractors nationwide are able to achieve–a candidate must demonstrate proper licensing, maintain insurance (in states that require it), have a proven reputation, and show commitment to ongoing professional training.

Since its inception, Metalcrafts has built a reputation on quality. In 1992, the company decided to concentrate solely on the roofing segment of its business; by specializing, Metalcrafts was able to become a full-service roof contractor servicing every type of roofing system. The company is authorized to install products from GAF and numerous other major materials manufacturers.

Serving residential, commercial, and government customers, Metalcrafts installs and services roofing systems on single-family homes, condominiums, industrial plants, commercial buildings, churches, schools, facilities for local, state, and federal governments, and buildings on military bases. The company also works with and performs maintenance for paper mills, property managers, historic landmarks and properties, retail centers, hospitals, and manufacturing facilities.

In the steep-slope segment of the industry, the company installs: asphalt, metal, and synthetic slate shingles; architectural and industrial metal roofing systems; metal roofing retrofit roofing systems; clay, tile, and slate; copper and stainless steel; and standing- and flat-seam systems. For low-slope applications, Metalcrafts installs built-up, single-ply thermoplastic, EPDM, and modified bitumen roofing systems, as well as elastomeric coatings. Metalcrafts also specializes in ornamental metal details and is one of the few companies in its market that works with zinc.

Metalcrafts has received several professional certifications from GAF. The Asphaltic Certification indicates that the contractor specializes in installing asphaltic roofing systems, and the Single-Ply Certification indicates a specialization in installing single-ply roofing systems. With the Topcoat Certification, Metalcrafts is recognized for specializing in the installation of GAF’s TOPCOAT(R) products–liquid-applied roofing restoration systems formulated to stand up to the harshest of roof conditions and provide energy savings at a fraction of the cost of a new roof. The company is a member of the National Roofing Contractors Association, the Georgia Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association, and the Savannah Chamber of Commerce.

The company’s strong working relationships with more than 30 major manufacturers allow it to offer solutions that best meet customers’ roofing needs and budgets. With the personnel, education, experience, commitment, and desire to help customers solve their roofing problems, Metalcrafts has built a reputation of service, integrity, and quality in the industry.

About Metalcrafts, a Tecta America Company LLC

Founded in 1968, Metalcrafts works on all types of roofing projects, including maintenance and repairs, built-up roofs, modified bitumen, metal roofs, asphalt shingles, clay tile, slate, elastomeric coatings, and various sheet-metal projects in middle and southern Georgia and southern South Carolina. The company is committed to providing a safe working environment for its employees and has been a drug-free workplace since 1969. Employees undergo constant training in safety and work ethics, with an emphasis on quality. In April 2015, Metalcrafts joined Tecta America, the nation’s premier commercial roofing contractor, to become a stronger roofing operation serving its customers and clients. Under the same leadership, the company, renamed “Metalcrafts, a Tecta America Company LLC,” continues to put clients’ needs first and to be the best professional roofing company in the area.

About GAF:

Founded in 1886, GAF is the largest roofing manufacturer in North America. The Company is an operating subsidiary of Standard Industries.

GAF products include a comprehensive portfolio of roofing systems for residential and commercial properties, which are supported by an extensive national network of factory-certified contractors. Its success is driven by its commitment to Advanced Quality, Industry Expertise, and Solutions Made Simple. GAF was the first roofing manufacturer to offer a Lifetime limited warranty on all of its laminated shingles, which then evolved with the introduction of the GAF Lifetime Roofing System by extending the Lifetime coverage beyond just the roofing shingles.

With a focus on social responsibility, GAF developed Advanced Protection(R) Shingle Technology, providing excellent durability and wind resistance while reducing the use of natural resources. The Company has also developed single-ply and asphaltic roofing membranes with excellent durability and high reflectivity to meet the most rigorous industry standards while helping commercial property owners and designers reduce energy consumption.

GAF also supports the roofing industry through CARE, the Center for the Advancement of Roofing Excellence(TM), which has provided education to over 230,000 professionals. CARE’s mission is to help professional contractors and distributors build their businesses through sales and management education, and to provide product and installation training to contractors, distributors, architects, property owners, and related industry personnel.

