CallTrackingMetrics Launches Redesigned Website

CallTrackingMetrics, a leading provider of call tracking and automation solutions, recently announced the launch of a new, redesigned version of its corporate website, http://www.calltrackingmetrics.com. Key features of the site include an updated design, and an enhanced search and navigation to showcase an expanding product and service offering.

“This new site is a testament to CTMs mission to continuously improve the customer experience,” said Todd Fisher, co-founder and CEO. “The consumer-centric site provides users with quick access to relevant content, and gives our integrated partners an innovative platform to showcase their product and service offerings.”

The site's refreshed look, combined with enhanced content and mobile optimization, provides users easy access to relevant information and resources across any device. And, with an integrated company blog and educational resources, visitors can stay informed with the latest product features and important company updates.

About CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics’s award-winning call tracking and automation platform provides thousands of businesses the tools they need to track, manage and optimize phone calls to increase conversions and scale for growth, worldwide. From understanding which advertising campaigns are driving phone calls to advanced routing and call management, we arm businesses with the tools to transform communication into powerful intelligence. For more information, visit CallTrackingMetrics.com or call 800-577-1872.