Goway Introduces New Boutique Tahiti Cruise

Goway has added the Haumana Cruise to its Idyllic Islands portfolio. This luxurious, boutique, 12-cabin yacht sails for three nights between the beautiful islands of Bora Bora and Taha'a beginning in June, 2017.

This newly refurbished vessel is designed for cruising in shallow waters, allowing guests to have an immersive experience on the pristine Lagoon.

Haumana boasts large, elegant cabins (including one suite) with ensuite and air-conditioning, a restaurant and bar, panoramic lounge, sundeck, and a platform from which guests can access the lagoon, kayak, paddle board, snorkel, or swim. Optional excursions include scuba diving for certified divers, jet skiing, and 4x4 tours.

All meals are included in the itineraries, including offshore meals such as a Polynesian cultural dinner, breakfast in the Lagoon, and a motu (islet) picnic for lunch.

"This cruise is a great way for guests to experience a different side of Bora Bora and Taha'a, to interact with the 100% Polynesian Crew and meet other like-minded guests. It is also great value for money given that all activities and meals are taken care of," says Bronwyn Hodge, Goway’s Island General Manager. "In my view, combining a small cruise with a resort stay in the islands of Tahiti is one of the best ways to experience this idyllic destination."

Goway is offering an opening special with discounted rates of approximately US$725 per couple for passengers who travel between 01 June and 31 July, 2017. Alternatively, any guest who books at least four months before their departure will save 15% on the cruise. There is also a year-round 10% off promotion for honeymoon clients and those celebrating a milestone wedding anniversary.

For reservations and information, visit http://www.goway.com, or call 1-800-387-8850.