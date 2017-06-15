FCL Graphics Achieves Idealliance® G7®Master Printer Certification

“FCL is unique in that we offer the full spectrum of printing options including full web, half web, mini-web, sheet-fed, and digital print output all under one roof.”

FCL Graphics, a $40,000,000 direct mail solutions and commercial print provider, announced today the renewal of its G7® Master Printer Certification through the Idealliance®. The company is pleased to be celebrating five years of G7® Master Printer Certification because of its importance to customers and how achieving this status demonstrates the company’s strong commitment to color management and quality. This certification spans the company’s entire print platform, technologies, techniques, process controls, and standards.

While earning G7 status across a variety of equipment is a proud achievement of the FCL Graphics production staff, it’s the company’s customers who will benefit most from the highest quality print products and color accuracy. “FCL is unique in that we offer the full spectrum of printing options including full web, half web, mini-web, sheet-fed, and digital print output all under one roof,” said Lou Tazioli, President/CEO of FCL Graphics. “As ‘Master Printers’, we will further enhance customer satisfaction with one-stop shop efficiencies and quality control that maintains brand standards.”

Already a proficient print provider, FCL Graphics turned to Certified G7 Expert, Tobias Steik at the Idealliance’s G7 Master Program, to achieve further productivity gains to better serve its customer’s objectives for brand color quality and control. "We applaud FCL Graphics for utilizing the G7 Master Program to assure consistency and quality in their proofing, brand color management and print processes," said Steve Bonoff, Senior Vice President, Marketing Communications at Idealliance. "G7 Master Qualification demonstrates a level of control and expertise that places FCL Graphics at the top of their field. We applaud their leadership, commitment, and support of the G7 Master Qualification Program."

About FCL Graphics

FCL Graphics is one of Chicagoland’s premier web and sheet-fed printers and is one of the leading direct mail printers in the United States. We offer the full spectrum of digital, sheet, and web offset printing with full-service bindery, fulfillment, and mailing capabilities. Our one-stop shop provides scale and flexibility to our clients’ challenges and campaign solutions. FCL Graphics can take your print materials from prepress and finishing all the way through warehousing to inventory management, fulfillment, and distribution.

