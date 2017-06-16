SkySilk Cloud Services Reveals Updated Logo

This is a great step forward as we look toward our official product launch date.

SkySilk Cloud Services revealed an updated logo today in preparation for their live cloud platform launch next month. SkySilk’s new logo is meant to reflect their approach to the cloud; simple, sleek, and easy to connect. SkySilk’s improved logo features a brand new design and color scheme, while staying consistent with their message of simplicity and constant improvement.

"This is a great step forward as we look toward our official product launch date,” said Phillip Marzouk, SkySilk’s Strategic Marketing Specialist. “This logo represents a positive shift for SkySilk as we continue to listen to our user’s needs and continue adapting for them.”

With just a few simple clicks, any SkySilk user can spin up their own, free, VPS from a preconfigured template; or create a totally unique, customized, virtual private server from a selection of Clean Linux OS options.

SkySilk, currently in Beta, is expected to go live next month. Current and new users will have the opportunity to maintain or create a Free Base VM, or upgrade from of a selection of competitively priced paid offerings.

“We will continue to offer what others do not in order to connect better with our users’ unique needs. We want to communicate with those who may feel left out being bundled into a larger plan, paying for appliances they don’t want, don’t need, or know how to use,” said Alex Koyshman, Chief Systems Architect at SkySilk.

At current, SkySilk’s beta platform offers 24 preconfigured Virtual Private Server Debian Appliances, as well as 9 Clean Linux OS VPS options. SkySilk was designed for both experienced users as well as students or those new to cloud computing. SkySilk’s commitment to excellence and growth remains as strong as ever, and their goal is that this new logo will help them convey that message better moving forward.