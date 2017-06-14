Payscape Moves to New Headquarters

Payscape, a financial technology company, is pleased to announce the official opening of its new headquarters in Atlanta, GA. The new location is at 1438 West Peachtree Street NE, in the heart of Midtown.

Payscape started the process in Spring 2016, when they teamed up with Parkside Partners to buy and renovate the 42,430-square foot, two-story brick building and 115-space parking deck. The relocation has allowed Payscape to triple the size of their office (previously at 729 Lambert Drive for 8 years). Two tenants, AlliedBarton Security Services and Lyrasis, have agreed to a long-term lease and have remained in their current 11,475 square feet of space, while Payscape has moved into a large portion of the second floor.

While the company is physically growing in size, they are also changing in several other ways as well. Comments from the Co-CEOs and Co-Founders at Payscape:



Adam Bloomston: “The relocation of our office marks a huge milestone for the company. This expansion will give our team room to grow and provide a more collaborative environment as we launch the new iterations of our financial technology.”

Jeremy Wing: “We couldn’t be situated in a better location. Midtown is the center of the Atlanta Fintech hub. It’s near Tech Square and Georgia Tech, and strategic partners like NCR, ParkMobile, Equifax, TTV, TechSquare Labs and Flashpoint. We not only look to partners to grow businesses, but as a major talent acquisition tool.”

While the space is fully operational, future updates include a new facade, murals and a rooftop patio.

As of June 2017, 80% of the building is leased, and 20% is available for lease, with the option of being split up into 1-3 separate spaces. For more information, please contact hello(at)payscape(dot)com.

About Payscape

Founded in 2004, Payscape is a leading integrated financial technology provider dedicated to making it simple for business owners to collect payment. We're a team of inspired entrepreneurs intent on disrupting the commoditized payment landscape with cutting-edge products and services, universal API integration, best-in-class customer service, strategic referral and technology partnerships and a lifelong devotion to helping small to mid-size business owners increase cash flow. Learn more about the company at http://www.payscape.com and subscribe to #fintech updates @Payscape.

