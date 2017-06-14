Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens Is Now Open in 15 Locations Throughout Tampa Bay Our Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens locations throughout the Tampa Bay area will make it more convenient for patients to manage their health while receiving high quality care, at a lower cost, through the Florida Hospital provider network.

Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens retail healthcare clinics are now open in 15 Walgreens locations throughout Tampa Bay. Medical services are available for adults and children over the age of 18 months, and care will be provided by advanced registered nurse practitioners (ARNP) in the following locations:

Five locations in Hillsborough County: 15602 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa; 2115 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa; 8706 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa; 17511 Bruce B. Downs Blvd, Tampa and 128 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon. Two locations in Pasco County: 7420 State Road 54, New Port Richey and 22829 State Road 54, Land O' Lakes. Seven locations in Pinellas County: 33670 U.S. 19 N, Palm Harbor; 1477 Main St., Dunedin; 1801 Gulf to Bay, Clearwater; 6560 Ulmerton Road, Largo; 3851 4th Street N, St. Petersburg; 900 49th Street N, St. Petersburg and 710 Welch Causeway, Madeira Beach. One location in Hernando County: 11180 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill.

“One of the many ways Florida Hospital is expanding access to healthcare is through our collaboration with Walgreens. Our Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens locations throughout the Tampa Bay area will make it more convenient for patients to manage their health while receiving high quality care, at a lower cost, through the Florida Hospital provider network,” said, Mike Schultz, President & CEO, Florida Hospital, West Florida Division of Adventist Health System.

Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens hosted grand opening celebrations today at three of its locations:



22829 State Road 54 | Land O’ Lakes

15602 North Dale Mabry Highway | Tampa

1477 Main Street | Dunedin

In January of this year, Florida Hospital and Walgreens announced a retail health clinic and pharmacy collaboration focused on delivering more coordinated care and providing greater access to patients across the Tampa region. As part of the agreement, Florida Hospital is now operating and providing all clinical services at 15 retail health clinics located within Walgreens stores across Tampa. The retail health clinics are branded as Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens. In addition, also announced in January, Walgreens plans to open a pharmacy later this year at Florida Hospital Tampa, located at 3100 East Fletcher Avenue, and the two organizations have formed a collaborative council to share best practices and experiences that aim to improve patient care, quality and satisfaction while reducing health care costs.

“Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens is providing medical expertise and a wide range of services including physicals, wellness visits, treatment of minor illnesses and injuries, skin conditions and medication management in local neighborhood Walgreens locations. This is making it easier for local communities to get the care they need through the trusted Florida Hospital network of care,” said, Chris Jenkins, President and CEO of Florida Hospital Physician Group.

Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens is now operating seven days a week in most locations, including evenings, giving patients the option to access non-urgent health care services, with or without an appointment. To schedule an appointment or find a location, please visit FHExpressCare.com or call (844) 397-0018.

Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens is operated by Florida Hospital. The health care providers

at Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens are employees of Florida Hospital Physician Group. The health care providers are not employees or agents of Walgreen Co. or any Walgreens subsidiary or affiliated company.

About Florida Hospital, Adventist Health System, West Florida Division

Florida Hospital, the West Florida Division of Adventist Health System, is a not-for-profit 1,295-bed hospital system composed of 9 hospitals including Florida Hospital Tampa/Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute, Florida Hospital Carrollwood, Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Care, Florida Hospital North Pinellas, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, Florida Hospital Zephyrhills, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Sebring, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Lake Placid and Florida Hospital Wauchula. It also includes a free-standing ER in Palm Harbor. Part of the Adventist Health System, Florida Hospital is a leading health network comprised of 26 hospitals throughout the state. For more information, visit FloridaHospital.com