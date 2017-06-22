TTPM Announces Annual Best of Baby Award Winners

TTPM has announced the winners of its 2017 Best of Baby Awards. The awards program celebrates outstanding design, utility, and value in products introduced at retail between June 2016 and June 2017. A jury of TTPM editors and baby product and design experts selected winners across 12 baby product categories. More than 500 entries, representing items that nearly all parents use from birth, were carefully evaluated for this year’s Best of Baby Awards.

“Parents and families spend heavily in their babies’ first years—between $12,000 and $20,000—depending on the products according to a variety of studies,” says Bob Glaser, Executive Vice President of TTPM and General Manager of TTPM Baby. “Typically, these purchases are researched more extensively prior to buying than many other household products. TTPM creates comprehensive video reviews of every product to facilitate that research and show the products in detail. Additionally, TTPM is a non-biased, third party, expert source that helps consumers find and purchase the best products for them, particularly in a crowded, and sometimes confusing, market.”

The TTPM Best of Baby Awards are designed to encompass the breadth and diversity of the current juvenile products market and include the following product categories: Activity Gyms, Baby Carriers, Baby Monitors, Baby Feeding, Baby Bath, Bassinets, Bouncers, Car Seats, Diaper Bags, High Chairs, Play Yards/Portable Cribs, and Strollers. The jury selected products based on overall quality, performance, versatility, ease of use and care, convenience, and value.

The 2017 Best of Baby Winners are:

Activity Gyms

Laugh & Learn Puppy 'n Pals Learning Gym - Fisher-Price

Explore & More Baby's View 3-Stage Activity Center - Skip Hop

Baby Carriers

Baby Carrier One - BabyBjorn

High Chairs

SpaceSaver High Chair - Fisher-Price

Pop 'N Sit Portable Booster Seat - Summer Infant

Baby Feeding

The Happy Mat - EZPZ

Disney Baby Mickey Mouse/Minnie Mouse First Feeding Set - Bumkins

Munchie Mug - Munchie Mug

Baby Bath

4moms Infant Tub – 4moms

Comfort Height Baby Bath Tub - Summer Infant

Bouncers

Wave Wooden Rocker - Babyhome

Fairytale Deluxe Bouncer - Fisher-Price

Car Seats

Fit2 2-Year Rear Facing Car Seat - Chicco

Cloud Q Infant Car Seat + Base - Cybex

Pinnacle ClickTight Harness-2-Booster Seat - Britax

Diaper Bags

Glam Rosie Diaper Bag - Lassig

Laura Ashley Baby 4-in-1 Rose Floral Dome Backpack Diaper Bag - Laura Ashley

Play Yards/Portable Cribs

On the Go Baby Dome - Fisher-Price

PeaPod - KidCo

Bassinets

HALO Bassinest Swivel Sleeper - HALO Innovations

Soothing Motions Bassinet - Fisher-Price

Strollers

3D lite Convenience Stroller - Summer Infant

Bravofor2 - Chicco

Agis M-AIR3/Aton 2 Travel System - Cybex

BOB Revolution Pro - BOB Gear

Baby Monitors

Panorama Digital Color Video Monitor - Summer Infant

