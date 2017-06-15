On Wednesday, June 21st, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. EST, the President & Co-Founder of Manhattan Steamboat, a charter boat company in NYC, Dorit Zeevi-Farrington will be a live guest on Empire Radio Now. Her largest charter boat, the Aqua Azul, is opening its doors to the public on the 4th of July this year for its one and only public cruise. Rates are posted on the Web Site at http://www.AquaAzulYacht.com and tickets can be purchased directly through the site. Not only will guests be treated to an elaborate holiday celebration with a live DJ and music entertainment, cocktail-style menu, open champagne and wine bar; guests will take part in a fantastic Drone Video Shoot taken by Empire Radio Now to commemorate Independence Day from aboard the Sky Deck of the Aqua Azul! The video will be displayed on YouTube shortly after the 4th of July and will showcase the experience from above. Ms. Farrington will elaborate on this during the live show.

The Aqua Azul is the annual host yacht for the UN’s Secretary General New Ambassador Welcome Cruise. The company’s clients include Nicki Minaj, Coldplay, Jon Stewart, the NY Rangers, Juventus Soccer Club and others. Specializing in upscale private charters based out of New York City, Ms. Farrington and her team provide professional and impeccable services for luxurious weddings, corporate events, product launches and any other type of social gathering or private celebrations.

A beautiful 120 foot, 5-deck lavish yacht, the Aqua Azul is similar to a 5-story townhouse on the water. It can accommodate between 75 to 345 guests. Cruising the Hudson, the Battery and the East River, guests receive a magnificent view of the New York City skyline and are treated to a unique experience that progresses deck to deck and far surpasses land-based venues and hotel conference rooms.

Ms. Farrington is Israeli born who received her MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business; a former Israeli Defense Forces First Lieutenant, she spent 10-years as an executive on Wall Street. An entrepreneur at heart with a passion for creating new entities from the ground up, she started Manhattan Steamboat with her husband Michael Farrington shortly after 9/11, following the birth on their daughter. After the destruction of their second yacht in Storm Sandy and with bleak prospects for recovering they acquired the Aqua Azul, refurbished it, sailed it through Nova Scotia and rebuild their business. With innovative menus and a creative approach to event execution on the water, the company’s future plans include expanding the business to accommodate their growing client base and opening the yacht to the public for the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show.

