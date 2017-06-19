ExO Works, an advisory firm that transforms businesses on a global scale by shifting the organizational mindset, introduces ExO Summit London, the first in a new series of live events produced by ExO Works.

ExO Summit London takes place on 30 June, 2017, in partnership with and on the campus of Hult Business School. Attendees will learn strategies and tactics they need to help their own organizations become Exponential Organizations, which are defined as being 10 times better, faster, and more effective than traditional businesses.

ExO Summit London provides a unique opportunity to connect with Salim Ismail, author of Exponential Organizations, the ExO Network of certified partners, as well as CEOs of companies already seeing transformative results because of their organizational shift to become ExOs.

“London is the first of our ExO Summits series, which will be held in different locations around the world and be a showcase of exponential organizations – those companies that have embraced the strategies and tactics to make them more efficient, productive and competitive,” said Hans Balmaekers, [Director], ExO Summits. “This is already a global movement and the Summits are a great opportunity for early adopters inside of companies to see how forward-thinking organizations are evolving with exponential technologies, and then bring these strategies into their own companies and do the same.”

When: Friday 30 June, 2017 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM BST

Where: Ashridge House - Hult International Business School, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, UK

Who should attend?

Business leaders charged with making their organizations scale to meet the challenges and leverage the opportunities created by accelerating technologies. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from executives at companies like Citigroup, ING, INTERproteccion and Build Direct, among others and:



Learn about exponential technologies, linear versus exponential thinking, and disruptive threats facing companies today

Understand the attributes of Exponential Organizations and how they enable organizations to compete in a rapidly changing world

Discover how leading companies around the world like Citi Group, Build Direct and BlaBlaCar have successfully transformed their organizations to be agile, adaptive, and innovative

Design a roadmap for implementation including how to break down silos, shift mindsets and accelerate the organization’s capacity to innovate

How to Register: By necessity, this is a smaller conference and seating is limited. To register, please go to https://www.picatic.com/exosummitlondon and click on the green “Buy Now” button.

About ExO Works

ExO Works is an advisory firm that transforms businesses on a global scale by shifting the organizational mindset. Our programs are designed to catapult established organizations into the world of exponential thinking and disruptive innovation demanded by the emerging Fourth Industrial Revolution. With this process, we help develop ExOs (Exponential Organizations), a new breed of businesses that leverage new organizational structures, scale at the pace of technology and help move society from scarcity to abundance.

