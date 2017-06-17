Madison Insurance Group, a specialist insurance brokerage located in Morristown, New Jersey, has launched a new LinkedIn page showcasing the Ben/Tech Human Resources (HR) Portal. To view, go to http://linkedin.com/company/madisoninsurancebentechhrportal.

The Ben/Tech program is designed to make day-to-day human resource management easier. The system provides employees and HR professionals with 24/7 benefit access as well as simple ways to manage Personal Time Off (PTO), health and life insurance, onboarding, offboarding, ACA compliance, vacation tracking, paperless open enrollment, scheduling, document tracking and much more.

“Let’s face it, human resource management can be a lot to handle,” says Glenn Niccolai, Madison Insurance Group managing partner. “With our Ben/Tech Portal we help HR managers increase efficiency and improve productivity.”

View the video at http://linkedin.com/company/madisoninsurancebentechhrportal for more.

Over the next few months, Madison Insurance will be adding several showcase pages on LinkedIn to provide easy access to product information. “We know that our clients are busy and we want to provide a simple way for them to connect with us and learn more about our insurance products,” says Niccolai.

“As a specialist insurance brokerage, we work exclusively with thriving businesses and successful individuals looking to protect what they’ve acquired,” continues Niccolai. “We're especially good at crafting coherent, intelligent insurance portfolios that provide just the right level of protection — and are much simpler to manage. We can streamline, untangle, and de-mystify even the most complex business or personal insurance picture.”

About Madison Insurance Group

Madison Insurance Group is a specialist insurance brokerage based in Morristown, New Jersey. The firm works with public and privately held businesses throughout the Northeast and nationwide. The Madison Insurance team has more than 50 years of hands-on, front line experience providing the best insurance for their clients.

For more information go to http://www.madisoninsurance.com or call 973-200-4762. Connect on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/companies/madisoninsurancegroup.