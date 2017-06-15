"Apstra Inc. has delivered the first and only vendor-agnostic, closed-loop, fully intent-based networking system to transform the data center network.” - Mansour Karam, CEO and founder of Apstra Inc.

CIOs today are challenged with the need to develop a digital platform and strategy to drive business performance, and transform the technology core to increase profit and decrease risk. Manual operations are slow, costly and fraught with risk. Today’s CIO cannot afford to be the next face of an airline, retail or financial outage.

“Apstra, Inc., has delivered the first and only vendor-agnostic, closed-loop, fully intent-based networking system to transform the data center network,” said Mansour Karam, CEO and founder of Apstra, Inc. “The IoT is a key enabler of digital business, and 63 million new devices per second will attach to enterprise networks in 20201. As CIOs race to address emerging technologies such as IoT, AI and cloud services, they must transform their network to become simpler, more agile and more automated. Intent-based networking is the answer.”

According to Gartner, “By 2020, 10% of enterprises will use intent-driven network design and operation tools (an increase from 0% today), reducing their network outages by 65%.”1 Gartner also reported that “I&O leaders responsible for planning, sourcing and managing network infrastructure should: Set a strategy to look beyond just refresh cycles when making networking purchases, as products that increase network agility and/or improve network availability can provide positive ROI regardless of whether a refresh is required. Allocate future networking budget for IBNS, using improved network uptime as the funding driver."2

Cisco Live Demonstration:

The powerful vendor-agnostic, closed-loop, intent-based networking capabilities of the Apstra Operating System or AOS 1.2 will be demonstrated at Cisco Live in Apstra Booth #2925. Derick Winkworth (@cloudtoad) teases the kind of automations engineers can safely make with AOS 1.2 including this headroom demo. Schedule a private demonstration at the Apstra booth or join an exclusive Apstra and Packet Pushers Party for IT end-users.

Webinar Demonstration:

Sign up to join a demonstration of what you can do with AOS 1.2 in an upcoming webinar on Extensible Telemetry - Wednesday, June 21 at 11:00 AM PST/2:00 PM EST. Learn how a simple query and new operational tooling — out-of-the-box as well as user-created in Python — make it easy to collect, parse, stream, and visualize custom telemetry on-demand.

-Gather the telemetry you need in a contextual way

-Analyze the collected telemetry to pinpoint problems in your network

-Correlate multiple pieces of changing telemetry

-Stream new, arbitrary telemetry on-demand to any data repository

Apstra was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor for Enterprise Networking and the only full Intent-Based Networking System (IBNS).

VIEW KEY INSIGHTS

1 Gartner 2017 Strategic Roadmap for Networking, 27 February 2017 ID:

2Gartner Cool Vendors in Enterprise Networking, 2017 ID: G00326666

Apstra Operating System™

AOS automatically prevents and repairs network outages for dramatically improved infrastructure uptime. It operates a network as one system massively improving infrastructure agility while reducing operational expenses. AOS’ distributed data store is a repository of all intent, configuration, and telemetry state, hence acts as a single source of truth for your network. It’s self-documenting nature streamlines compliance tasks. AOS is device agnostic and works across all major vendors as well as open alternatives. AOS 1.2 includes:

-The ability to ask any question about your network – Full transparency into intent, the topology, the policies, all the telemetry, and how they relate.

-Enhanced day-2 operations – In minutes, change any aspect of your intent after deployment, and stage intent changes for added agility and reliability.

-Extensible everything – Customize every aspect of AOS including your intent model, tracked telemetry, vendor-specific device agents, and API access to external systems e.g. asset management for total flexibility to programmatically customize the behavior of AOS.

About Apstra, Inc.

Apstra® was founded to pioneer and enable the Self-Operating Network™, a network that configures itself, fixes itself and defends itself. The company is redefining network operations and economics to make the network a CIO’s most valuable asset to address business velocity. The Apstra Operating System(AOS) provides the only vendor-agnostic, intent-based, closed-loop “command and control” system delivering agility and massive TCO savings through automation of network operations. Apstra is based in Menlo Park and is privately funded.

Apstra Blog

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube