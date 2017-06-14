Offering smart banking options is getting to the point where it’s no longer optional.

TOPS Software, a leading provider of Community Association Management software, announced today that it is developing an interface between its award-winning condo/HOA accounting software, TOPS [ONE]® and the popular Pacific Premier DataVault® service offered by Pacific Premier Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier Bank® has been leading the industry in banking technology for Community Association Managers with its Pacific Premier DataVault® service, which was developed to provide meaningful and impactful integrations that create more efficient processes for management companies.

“We’ve collaborated with many industry leading management company executives to learn what’s important to them today, and TOPS responded,” said Cat Carmichael, CMCA, PCAM, Senior Vice President and Director of HOA & Property Management Banking.

TOPS [ONE]® from TOPS Software, is an all-in-one web-based application for managing community associations. The program’s accounting and management tools are specifically designed to meet the needs of Condo, HOA and CO-Op management companies. This application harnesses the power of automation technology to help management companies automate day-to-day operations so they can focus on the service side of their business.

Mike Hardy, President of TOPS Software, explained the industry’s need for smart banking integration: “Offering smart banking options is getting to the point where it’s no longer optional. Not only do they allow management companies to meet the needs of their clients, they also make life easier for management professionals.”

The interface between the two services is expected to be available to TOPS [ONE]® clients by year-end 2017. Smart banking features will include:



Auto-validation file

Auto-lockbox file

Auto-lockbox file w/ check images

Auto-bank reconciliation

Auto-positive pay

Stop payments

Bank transfers

Real-time balances

Display pending transactions

Bank statements (document processing dependency)

For more about TOPS [ONE]® Community Association Management Software, visit http://www.topssoft.com/one.

ABOUT PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Pacific Premier Bank, one of the largest banks headquartered in Southern California with approximately $6 billion in assets. Pacific Premier Bank is a business bank primarily focused on serving small and middle market businesses in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara, California. Through its more than 25 depository branches, Pacific Premier Bank offers a diverse range of lending products including commercial, commercial real estate, construction and SBA loans, as well as specialty banking products for homeowners associations and franchise lending nationwide.

For more about Pacific Premier Bank’s HOA, and Property Management banking solutions, visit http://www.ppbi.com/hoasolutions.

ABOUT TOPS SOFTWARE

TOPS Software, the leader in Condominium and HOA management software solutions, is committed to providing modern technological solutions to the community association management industry. TOPS products are used by thousands of organizations to manage millions of homes across the United States. Learn more about TOPS at http://www.topssoft.com.