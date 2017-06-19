PR News’ Big 4 Social Media Conference in San Francisco Will Improve Efforts On Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat August 9-10; Early Bird Rate Ends June 30

PR News will host the intensive two-day Big 4 Social Media Conference at the Grand Hyatt in San Francisco August 9-10. Hundreds of communicators from B2B, B2C, nonprofit and government organizations will build a larger following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat as they share the new rules of SEO, influencer marketing and more. All-Access Passes include the full-day Google for Communicators Boot Camp on August 9. Sessions for both the boot camp and conference include:



5 Ways You Can Start Using Google Analytics for Your Communications Strategy

How Communicators Use SEO Tactics to Raise the Search Ranking of their Content

How to Choose Among Facebook Messenger Day, Instagram and Snapchat Stories

How to Develop a Snapchat Presence

How to Launch Successful AdWords Campaigns and Communicate It to Senior Leaders

How to Make Sure Your Paid Social Strategy is Paying Off

How to Prepare for the Coming of Age Voice Search

How to Use Facebook Live to Broadcast Your Brand’s Story

Influencer Strategies Across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat

Instagram ROI: Low-Cost Tactics for Visual Storytelling

Measurement Treasure: The KPIs That Spell Social Success

Social Listening on Twitter: Translating Analytics into Engagement

The New Rules of SEO That Communicators Need to Know

Your Brand On YouTube: Build A Dedicated Following One Video at a Time

23 experts from Yelp, TED Conferences, Microsoft, Everywhere Agency, Google and more will lead the sessions. See all the speakers at http://www.prnewsonline.com/go/2017-pr-news-big-4-social-media-conference/#speakers.

Beyond the sessions on every facet of social media and Google, attendees will also make long-lasting connections with other like-minded professionals through 8 networking opportunities. In addition to this conference, visitors should take in the beautiful sites of San Francisco like the Golden Gate Bridge, Fisherman’s Wharf and Alcatraz Island.

PR News has a special hotel room block at the Grand Hyatt San Francisco for $329 per night for the nights of August 7 through August 11. This discounted rate expires July 17. Secure your room here.

The All-Access Pass includes both the Google for Communicators Boot Camp August 9 and the Big 4 Social Media Conference August 10. The Early Bird Rate, which saves $700, ends June 30. Save $100 per person when you bring a group of two or more people from your organization. To register or for additional information, visit http://www.prnewsonline.com/go/2017-pr-news-big-4-social-media-conference/.

For questions regarding this event email Jessica Placencia at jplacencia(at)accessintel.com. To sponsor this event, contact Amy Jefferies at ajefferies(at)accessintel.com.

