Kettera Strategies LLC and its Hydra marketplace, a global platform providing investors with access, daily transparency, intra-month liquidity and notional funding to established and emerging alternative asset managers, today announced that Dr. Nicola Meaden Grenham, co-founder of Dumas Capital, has been named Strategic Adviser to the firm.

“We have the highest respect for Nicola and her many accomplishments in the alternatives sector,” said Terri Engelman Rhoads, Kettera President. “We look forward to working with Nicola as Strategic Adviser to help expand our footprint internationally. Kettera’s Hydra marketplace uses technology to advance the requirements of investors and investment managers seeking to expand their relationships and enhance their activities in the ever-developing sector of asset management.”

“I’m excited to work with Kettera to help familiarize the European market with Hydra’s many benefits,” said Dr. Grenham. “Hydra gives investors high levels of flexibility, liquidity, capital efficiency and transparency in addition to providing managers with access to new markets.”

Serving as Strategic Adviser to Kettera, Dr. Grenham brings more than 20 years’ experience in the alternative investment sector. She is co-founder of Dumas Capital Ltd., a Dublin-based specialist consultancy firm. In 1990 she founded TASS, the hedge fund industry’s first electronic global information and research company. Dr. Grenham then established the Blackstone Group’s international hedge fund business in London and from 2008 to 2012 served as Chief Executive of Alpha Strategic Plc.

About Hydra and Kettera Strategies

Kettera Strategies LLC owns and operates Hydra, a leading independent, custody-based managed account marketplace. Hydra provides institutional investors, family offices, wealth managers and high net worth investors with efficient access to global macro, FX, volatility and managed futures strategies. More than 40 investment strategies are available on Hydra.

Hydra allows investors to access single managers or create bespoke, multi-manager portfolios from an array of established and emerging managers. The marketplace is custody-based and offers enhanced liquidity, partial funding and daily performance reporting. Hydra is independent and objective, freeing it from conflicts of interests often associated with bank and brokerage based groups.

Important Risk Information

The past performance of any investment product or any trading advisor associated with the Hydra marketplace is not necessarily indicative of the future results of either this investment product or any corresponding segregated portfolio (the “Hydra Cell”). There is no guarantee or representation made that any Hydra Cell investment program, trading manager or investment product associated therewith will be successful.