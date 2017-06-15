vitaTrackr Announces Jarett Rodriguez as Chief Operating Officer

Former President Barack Obama referred to Rodriguez as a ‘driving force for change,’ so you can understand why I’m excited to have him on board.

vitaTrackr has successfully recruited Jarett Rodriguez as the company’s chief operating officer. Among a number of operational duties, Rodriguez will spearhead implementation of Connected Health Austin, a community-based initiative to establish and prove the nation’s first fully connected, interoperable and consumer controlled health data infrastructure.

Brian Baum, CEO of vitaTrackr said, “Making Connected Health Austin a reality will take out of the box thinking, an ability to organize diverse entities and a healthy dose of passion. Jarett has all of those characteristics and has applied them in many diverse positions. Former President Barack Obama referred to Rodriguez as a ‘driving force for change,’ so you can understand why I’m excited to have him on board."

Rodriguez has over 20 years of demonstrated business leadership. Most recently, he served as President of Lafayette, LA-based Bizzuka. From 2007 through 2013, Rodriguez served his alma mater of LSU where he was instrumental in the establishment and development of the Stephenson Entrepreneurship Institute. During that time, he created and served as Director of the Entrepreneurship Fellows Program and the LSU 100. Rodriguez has founded or co-founded numerous companies spanning several industries and has mentored business leaders and company founders on strategy, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Rodriguez said, “Everyone seems to just accept that healthcare is different, that it is what it is. The fact is, healthcare is horribly inefficient. I’m excited about this opportunity to change that reality and put the patient-consumer back in control.”

Connected Health Austin aims to establish an interoperable health data system where patients, through the use of a smartphone app, can approve the transfer of their health data from any source, to any destination. When successful, the current use of clipboards, forms and fax machines in every medical office, will disappear and healthcare will finally enter the digital era.

