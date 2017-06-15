At Sugarlock, we are proud to deliver an intuitive, effortless video editing experience so that no great moment goes unshared.

Sugarlock, the instant video editor for action cameras and drones, debuts today to millions of action camera and drone customers worldwide. The easiest way to organize, edit, and share action camera footage, Sugarlock eliminates the frustration of editing SD card footage and sharing it with friends, family and followers. For $99, customers can now unlock the full potential of their action camera and be empowered to share their story.

Action camera users have historically been left to fumble with cumbersome video editing software. Sugarlock is breaking the mold through a combined mobile and TV user interface for an easy, intuitive navigation and editing experience. Sugarlock transforms a customer’s TV into a video editing and sharing hub, all controlled via their smartphone. To get started, simply download the free Sugarlock iOS or Android app and connect the Sugarlock device to the TV's HDMI port.

As a proud sponsor of USA Surfing’s 2017 USA Surfing Championships, Sugarlock is empowering extreme sports athletes everywhere to improve their performance with high quality video playback and promote their personal brand to fans. Video promotion is a critical tool for up-and-coming athletes and social media influencers who need quality footage regularly for promotional content. Sugarlock provides the most accessible, highest quality solution for instant video editing in the market.

“Today’s action camera owners are sitting on hours of footage that they have never seen. At Sugarlock, we are proud to deliver an intuitive, effortless video editing experience so that no great moment goes unshared,” said Don Woodward, Founder and CEO of Sugarlock. “Now everyone from extreme athletes to outdoor enthusiasts with action cameras can browse SD cards in seconds on a TV display while editing and sharing their favorite footage via the Sugarlock mobile app. Sugarlock is your video production team in a box.”

Sugarlock not only simplifies editing, but enables groups to edit together. Swapping SD cards in and out of the Sugarlock device makes editing and sharing the footage around a TV a fun, social experience for all.

“For extreme athletes like surfers, editing and sharing action camera footage is a big problem as videos are one of their primary means for building their personal brands,” said Greg Cruse, CEO of USA Surfing. “Extreme athletes want technology that empowers them to do remarkable things while staying out of the way. Sugarlock is the answer.”

Sugarlock is available for purchase at http://www.sugarlock.com and the app can be downloaded from both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store today.

About Sugarlock

Sugarlock empowers you to tell your story. An instant video editor for action cameras and drones, Sugarlock lets you play, cut, and share your favorite footage effortlessly. Thumb through SD card footage in seconds. Play, cut, and share your favorite footage. Turn your TV into a video editing and sharing hub, all from your smartphone.

Sugarlock eliminates the frustration of editing SD card footage, enabling today’s action camera users to more easily share footage with friends, family and followers. Everyone from extreme athletes to social media influencers can get the highest quality video playback and better promote their personal brand to fans.

To get started, simply download the Sugarlock iOS or Android app for free and connect the Sugarlock device to your TV. Take hold of the combined mobile and TV user interface for the most intuitive navigation and video editing experience.

Founded in 2016 by video industry veteran, Don Woodward, Sugarlock lets you share your adventures with the world. Unlock the potential of your action camera at http://www.sugarlock.com.

Sugarlock. Do remarkable things.