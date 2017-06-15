Shefik Wins 6 Hermes Creative Awards for His Syndicated Radio Show

Shefik - Executive Producer and Host, "Shefik presents Invocation" "I'm sharing this with a gifted entertainment personality Shefik," says Sonny Turner (Former Lead Singer, The Platters). "Check out his other interviews with legends of music. This young man wants to tell the truth, about the real truth, in music."

Hermes Creative Awards announced winners for the 2017 international awards competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards recognizes outstanding work in the industry, while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals.

Media personality Shefik, a native of New York, has won a total of six awards in the competition for his nationally-syndicated terrestrial radio show, "Shefik presents Invocation". Four Hermes Creative Gold Awards and one Hermes Creative Honorable Mention Award were presented to the radio show itself (under the category "Electronic Media: Audio - Radio Program"), and one Hermes Creative Platinum Award was presented to the show's website at invocation.co (under the category "Interactive Media: Website Overall - Business to Consumer"). The Hermes Creative Platinum Award is the highest honor that can be bestowed.

There were over 6,000 entries from throughout the United States, Canada, and 35 other countries in the Hermes Creative Awards 2017 competition. Entries came from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers. From all entries, 17% won the Hermes Creative Platinum Award, and 22% won the Hermes Creative Gold Award.

Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, media production, and freelance professionals. AMCP oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession.

As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals, who contribute their unique talents to public service and charitable organizations. In addition, the efforts of generous marketing and communication professionals are acknowledged through grants and special recognition.

AMCP judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners were selected from 195 categories, grouped under advertising, publications, marketing/branding, integrated marketing, public relations/communications, electronic media, and pro bono.

"I am extremely proud that the very first episode of my radio show, 'Songs to Invoke Revolution', has won the Hermes Creative Gold Award," says Shefik. "This experience has truly been a 'revolution', as well as an evolution of my career."

The award-winning episodes of "Shefik presents Invocation" are as follows:

"Songs to Invoke Change": This particular episode, which is the 17th episode of the show, features 2-time Oscar nominated and Grammy Award winning recording artist and songwriter Siedah Garrett (writer of "Man in the Mirror", performed by Michael Jackson); Tony Award winner and 4-time Grammy Award nominee Melba Moore; poet and mental health advocate Yashi Brown, who is Michael Jackson's niece; as well as messages from Laurence Juber (Lead Guitarist, Paul McCartney and Wings (1978-1980)); Emmy and Grammy Award nominated composer William Goldstein (NBC's "Fame"); and multi-platinum producer Rickey "SlikkMuzik" Offord (Ariana Grande, Chris Brown, Master P). Production Crew: Shefik (Executive Producer, Host and Writer), Frank McIntyre (Writer), Seth Wells (Production Assistant), Mokay Kamara (Production Assistant), Dominick Rienzi (Production Assistant), Mark Moore (Production Assistant).

"Songs to Invoke Friendship": This particular episode, which is the 14th episode of the show, features 5-time Grammy Award winner Dionne Warwick; bassist Billy Sherwood of the legendary progressive rock band YES; recording artist Rachel Lorin (Oxygen's "The Next Big Thing"); and child actor, singer, and dancer Douglas Baldeo (Kinky Boots on Broadway, Motown the Musical, The Bodyguard - Musical); as well as messages from recording artist Sarah Dash of Labelle (and former member of Patti LaBelle & the Bluebelles); Grammy Award winner Gerald Alston (Lead Singer, The Manhattans); and Grammy Award nominee Kathy Sledge (best known as Lead Singer, Sister Sledge). Production Crew: Shefik (Executive Producer, Host and Writer), Frank McIntyre (Writer), Dominick Rienzi (Production Assistant), Neddy Smith (Production Assistant), Mokay Kamara (Production Assistant).

"Songs to Invoke Love": This particular episode, which is the 6th episode of the show, features 5-time Grammy Award winner Dionne Warwick; recording artist Sonny Turner (Former Lead Singer of The Platters, and Inductee into both the Beach Music Hall of Fame and Vocal Group Hall of Fame); board-certified naturopath and holistic health advocate Dr. Laurén Laurino (Founder and CEO, Dr. Ren Recommends); and publicist Alafaka Opuiyo (Owner, Dynamic Public Relations); as well as messages from Grammy Award winner Gerald Alston (Lead Singer, The Manhattans); and Grammy Award nominee Kathy Sledge (best known as Lead Singer, Sister Sledge). Production Crew: Shefik (Executive Producer, Host and Writer), Frank McIntyre (Writer), Mokay Kamara (Production Assistant), Abdul Wells (Production Assistant), Dominick Rienzi (Production Assistant).

"Songs to Invoke Revolution": This particular episode, which is the 1st episode of the show, features Dan Bazile (Newscaster, Major Television Network Affiliate); as well as messages from James McCrae (Author, "Sh#t Your Ego Says"); recording artist ½ Pint of the critically-acclaimed hip-hop group Son of Bazerk; along with archival footage by Robert F. Kennedy (The 64th United States Attorney General); and African-American Muslim minister and human rights activist Malcolm X. Production Crew: Shefik (Executive Producer, Host and Writer), Frank McIntyre (Writer), Neddy Smith (Production Assistant), Dominick Rienzi (Production Assistant), Mokay Kamara (Production Assistant).

"Songs to Invoke Strength": This particular episode, which is the 20th episode of the show, features 5-time Grammy Award winner Dionne Warwick; poet and mental health advocate Yashi Brown; recording artist Rachel Lorin (Oxygen's "The Next Big Thing"); and recording artist Sunni of Blush; as well as messages from Mathew Knowles (Founder and CEO, Music World Entertainment); multi-platinum producer Rickey "SlikkMuzik" Offord (Ariana Grande, Chris Brown, Master P); and recording artist Tony Terry. Production Crew: Shefik (Executive Producer, Host and Writer), Frank McIntyre (Writer), Seth Wells (Production Assistant), Mokay Kamara (Production Assistant), Dominick Rienzi (Production Assistant), Neddy Smith (Production Assistant), Abdul Wells (Production Assistant), Mark Moore (Production Assistant).

For the Platinum Award presented to the show's website at invocation.co, Shefik is credited as Architect and Developer. The episode "Songs to Invoke Change" was awarded Honorable Mention.

"Congratulations on your win," says 5-time Grammy Award winner Dionne Warwick. "I'm happy to have been a part of your interviews that gave you this wonderful prize of winning."

"I'm sharing this with a gifted entertainment personality Shefik," says Sonny Turner (Former Lead Singer, The Platters). "Be sure to check out his other interviews with legends of music. This young man wants to tell the truth, about the real truth, in music. Thank you, Shefik."

"Shefik is a visionary with the ability to organize media in a way that delivers a conscious impact," says board-certified naturopath and holistic health advocate Dr. Laurén Laurino (Founder and CEO, Dr. Ren Recommends). "The world needs heartfelt programming and unity infiltrating the mainstream more than ever right now, and that's why the 'Invocation' series is so refreshing. Gratitude to everyone involved for this beautiful contribution to humanity."

These particular episodes are sponsored by Nyea's Party (nyeasparty.com), who specializes in custom ballon decor for corporate and private events, as well as multicultural party supplies.

About Shefik

Shefik is an accomplished industry insider, who has appeared on MTV, SiriusXM, PBS, network television, and in print media. He has held senior-level positions at many Fortune 500 companies and celebrated brands, including IBM, NBCUniversal, MTV World, Merriam-Webster, and Wolters Kluwer. A seasoned pro in social media with a career background as a Lead Architect and Senior Web Developer, Shefik is on the cutting edge of new media. As a videographer and producer, his work has been featured in television broadcasts and video productions for TIME Magazine, The Washington Center, "Unsung" (TV One), and Broadway World. Additionally, his photography has been featured in print and online publications, such as Harvard Kennedy School Magazine, Playbill, and China Press.

http://shefik.info

About 'Shefik presents Invocation'

Aptly titled "Shefik presents Invocation", the nationally-syndicated radio show is a mesmerizing and thought-provoking journey through musical discovery and appreciation that spans the decades. The show is currently broadcast on 22 terrestrial radio stations and frequencies throughout the United States. Each one-hour episode, executive-produced and hosted by media personality Shefik, highlights one relatable focal point (chosen by Shefik), along with an accompanying playlist of songs (curated by Shefik), encompassing a unique thematic concept that invigorates the audience with creative impact. Top recording artists, actors, business executives, politicians, community leaders, and other special guests are invited to offer their own commentary on the weekly topic, as a supplement to Shefik's engaging mindset. The radio show's online hub at invocation.co serves as a conduit for discussion of the show, while featuring related videos and auxiliary content. The journey continues right here and everywhere.

http://invocation.co

Media Contacts

Shefik

All Knight Access

+1 (914) 548-5033

shefik(at)allknightaccess(dot)com

Toni Knight

All Knight Access

+1 (914) 645-4830

toni.knight(at)allknightaccess(dot)com