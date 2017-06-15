Getting paid for medical services is not a certainty unless documentation supports it.

AudioEducator, a division of audio conference and corporate education leader ProEdTech, will host the live webinar “2017 CMS Guidelines for Physician Documentation” with industry veteran Melody S. Irvine, CPC, CPMA, CEMC, CFPC, CPB, CPC-I, CCS-P, CMRS on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 1:00 pm ET. This session will identify common errors in medical record documentation that affect physician reimbursement.

Most physicians understand the importance of documenting services effectively and yet still miss crucial elements while documenting services. To ensure proper reimbursement, improving clinical documentation is essential, especially since physicians are increasingly subjected to pre- and post-payment audits, as well as third-party scrutiny. Even when physicians have been getting paid for their services, continuing payment is not a certainty unless their documentation supports the services they provided. Payment can be affected by lack of specificity in clinical documentation, but connecting it with quality of care and physician reimbursement remains a challenge.

This session with expert speaker Melody S. Irvine will help physicians analyze documentation for the biggest issues affecting their reimbursement. Melody will identify common errors in medical record documentation by reviewing examples of actual documentation.

The session will help auditors, office managers, physicians, and coders understand:



Importance of proper physician documentation

General principles of documentation

Documentation – legal aspects

Documentation guidelines from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

Importance of auditing documentation

OIG recommendations

Improvement in clinical documentation

Common documentation errors identified by the Recovery Audit Contractors (RAC) and Comprehensive Error Rate Testing (CERT) programs

Common evaluation and management (E&M) services identified by CERT

How to identify incomplete documentation

Medicare’s policy on medical necessity

Insights on E&M medical necessity

Legal ramifications of incorrect documentation

For more information and to register, visit: https://www.AudioEducator.com/medical-coding-billing/cms-guidelines-for-physician-documentation.html

