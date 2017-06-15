Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery is proud to announce practice founder, Edward Buckingham, MD, was published in the most recent journal issue of Facial Plastic Surgery. Together with his associate, Sudeep Roy, MD, Dr. Buckingham reports on the growing number of complex facelift cases involving less favorable anatomical characteristics of the chin and neck. The article, The Difficult Neck in Facelifting, stresses surgical success rests in the plastic surgeon’s ability to recognize potential anatomical problems, and their knowledge of the available, cutting-edge techniques available for correction.

The number of facial and cervical rejuvenation procedures has been steadily on the rise, as surgical techniques continue to improve, and plastic surgery becomes more widely accepted. In turn, surgeons are faced with a larger number of patients with anatomical difficulties, making the rhytidectomy procedure more complex. Issues such as an under projected chin, platysmal banding, tenacious jowls, and prejowl volume deficits make obtaining the desired facelift results challenging.

In The Difficult Neck in Facelifting, Drs. Buckingham and Roy expand on the factors and concepts that lead to a complicated rhytidectomy procedure. Using specific case studies, and detailed information, Dr. Buckingham isolates several of the most commonly seen anatomical issues, stressing the importance of a meticulous examination of the anterior neck. Through a proper physical assessment, and knowledge in available corrective techniques, surgeons can include specific procedures which will help to ensure desired results.

Dr. Buckingham explains that with the wide range of patients seeking a facelift today, it is imperative surgeons have the ability to recognize potential issues during the consultation appointment, prior to scheduling surgery. He expands, “Unfortunately, not all those who present for rhytidectomy are endowed with favorable anatomic characteristics.” Dr. Buckingham then continues, “Identifying a patient’s specific aesthetic concerns is of paramount importance during any consultation and leads to a more productive and thoughtful discussion on what is attainable with current rejuvenation procedures.”

Facial Plastic Surgery is the official journal of the European Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery. The journal spans a wide variety of aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery topics for the head, neck, and face. These include scar revision, facial trauma, rhinoplasty, neck procedures and facelifts, among others. Presenting a global perspective on both traditional and cutting-edge techniques, Facial Plastic Surgery’s contributing researchers and writers make up a renowned group of aesthetic professionals, from diverse medical backgrounds.

A long-time resident of Austin, Texas, Dr. Edward Buckingham is a graduate of Southern Methodist University and the University of Texas. He is a double board facial plastic surgeon, and part of a small group of doctors to achieve the highest written score on the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery certification examination. Over a decade ago, Dr. Buckingham founded Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery, specializing in reconstructive and aesthetic procedures for the face and neck.

Dr. Sudeep Roy grew up in Rome, Italy, before moving to California to complete his Bachelor of Science from Stanford University. He then completed his medical degree at the New York Medical College, followed by a General Surgery residency training in Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. Under the direction of Dr. Buckingham, Dr. Roy is now completing a competitive, year-long fellowship, through the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, at Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery.

To learn more about Dr. Buckingham or Dr. Roy, contact Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery at 512.401.2500. A patient coordinator can assist in scheduling an in-person consultation. To read Dr. Buckingham’s full article, The Difficult Neck in Facelifting, please visit Facial Plastic Surgery.