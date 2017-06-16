Gensuite Gives Back Through Paint The Town

Paint The Town is a daylong event that restores and revives homes in the Cincinnati community through a fresh coat of paint. This year, 1,000 volunteers teamed up to paint 40 houses in the Dayton and Bellevue neighborhoods in a single day. Since its inception in 2001, Paint The Town has painted nearly 500 homes, accumulating nearly 100,000 volunteer hours. The Gensuite team painted the home of a Navy veteran residing in Dayton, Kentucky this year.

“Through this service, our team was able to do our part to give back to the Cincinnati community. It also served as a great team building experience for us, and I am so proud to be part of a company that values this community,” said Jessica Button, Lead Event Operations Specialist at Gensuite.

