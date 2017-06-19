Reynolds Ranch hosted its Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Sunday, May 21st in Jupiter. The event was hosted by the legendary Burt Reynolds. Pictured: Burt Reynolds and Fred Vandercook. “The Grand Opening was truly a success and we are grateful to Burt Reynolds and the Mayor of Jupiter for playing a special part in the day’s festivities,” said Fred Vandercook, Division President for K. Hovnanian® Homes Southeast Florida.“

K. Hovnanian® Homes celebrated the Grand Opening of Reynolds Ranch, its new home community in Jupiter, on May 21. The legendary Burt Reynolds hosted the community’s Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, alongside the Mayor of Jupiter. The family-friendly event featured the unveiling of the Saffire model, as well as delicious food, entertainment by Broadway singers and a petting zoo. Over 400 people were in attendance as Legends Radio 100.3 FM broadcasted live from the community and gave away tickets to the June 1st event “An Evening with Burt Reynolds” at the Eissey Campus Theatre in Palm Beach Gardens.

“The Grand Opening was truly a success and we are grateful to Burt Reynolds and the Mayor of Jupiter for playing a special part in the day’s festivities,” said Fred Vandercook, Division President for K. Hovnanian® Homes Southeast Florida. “We are proud to call this Reynolds Ranch because of the affiliation and our deep affection for this great man [Burt Reynolds]. We are also thankful to the entire Jupiter Farms community for welcoming us so wholeheartedly into their neighborhood.”

Reynolds Ranch, a gated 150-acre community, which includes 90 acres of native Florida preserve land, consists of 30 single-family homes, and features an active lifestyle with nature trails and scenic lakes in the equestrian area located in Jupiter Farms. Homebuyers can choose from eight different home designs with up to 4,994 sq. ft. of living space. All homes at Reynolds Ranch are located on up to 1.88-acre lakefront home sites and offer designer-inspired kitchens with 42” maple cabinetry, large center islands, granite countertops, stainless steel double ovens, built-in cooktops with hoods, undermount stainless steel sinks and Mohawk® ceramic tile flooring.

Those who attended the Reynolds Ranch Grand Opening had the opportunity to experience the unveiling of the new Saffire model, featuring 3,742 sq. ft. of living space with four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and a three-car garage. Additional highlights include: An expansive great room to entertain friends and family; a kitchen with spacious island, oversized pantry and butler’s pantry; a home office; and a grand owner’s suite with palatial owner’s bath.

Reynolds Ranch is conveniently located near beautiful beaches, parks, stables, riding trails and equestrian facilities. For those who love to shop, the Palm Beach area offers several shopping districts, numerous malls and boutiques to explore. Dining options include casual and fine dining, waterfront dining and cool cafes. Located in a top ranked school district in Jupiter; Reynolds Ranch is only 25 miles from Palm Beach International Airport, making commuting a breeze. Jupiter Medical Center, a state-of-the-art medical facility, is less than 10 miles away.

Reynolds Ranch is located at 16175 Jupiter Farms Road in Jupiter, Florida. To learn more, visit http://www.khov.com/ReynoldsRanch or call 561-320-6902.

ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES®, INC.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey. The Company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes, Brighton Homes® and Parkwood Builders. As the developer of K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons communities, the Company is also one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., including a summary investment profile and the Company’s 2016 annual report, can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of the Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian’s investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR(at)khov.com or sign up at http://www.khov.com.