Shem Creek

Tindall Corporation continues to reveal its diverse capabilities for architectural finishes to create an appealing aesthetic with the completion of the Shem Creek Mixed-Use Structure.

In 2015, Tindall Corporation partnered with the AVETEX Commercial Properties team to create an innovative, aesthetically flexible facility with the durability to tolerate the coastal climate of South Carolina’s low country.

“Here at Tindall Corporation, we create structures that withstand the test of time,” said Greg Force, President and COO of Tindall Corporation. “The Shem Creek structure is a testament to our precast technology and its adaptability in all locations.”

Located on the corner of Coleman Boulevard and Mill Street in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, the Shem Creek facility is a 105,000 square foot elevated precast structure with a textural diversity not seen in a typical office building. Wood grain, brick inlay and various architectural concrete finishes blend aesthetically with the surroundings. The variety of materials and overall design allowed for a stream-lined approach that saved time, as well as money. With Tindall Corporation’s advanced precast technology, this facility blends in with modern coastal structures while reaping the benefits of precast.

Creating an environmentally appropriate and visually attractive structure was just another day at the beach for Tindall. Their completion of this structure exemplifies Tindall’s ability to meet unique project needs for any locale.

