Marfeel Selected as Official Facebook Instant Articles Partner

Marfeel, a mobile ad technology provider that’s revolutionizing the way publishers create, optimize, and monetize mobile websites, has been named a Facebook Instant Articles Partner, recognizing the company’s expertise and ability to swiftly implement Facebook Instant Articles across the entire scope of a publisher’s mobile sites. Marfeel was selected to join an exclusive group of Instant Articles partners, reflecting the high quality of its one-step solution for instantly optimizing content for Facebook-native distribution. Marfeel implements Facebook Instant Articles for publishers while promoting the core principles that drive readership: reinforcing the publisher’s strong and unique identity across all channels, providing a consistent look and feel, and delivering a unified monetization strategy that addresses a publisher’s bottom line.

By naming Marfeel as an Instant Articles partner, Facebook certifies its technology platform as a third-party option for accomplishing native integration with Instant Articles. From Marfeel’s perspective, the partner designation also recognizes its outstanding track record of seamlessly implementing Facebook Instant Articles for publishers, which has enabled countless customers to leverage the potential for acquiring new audiences among the billions of daily active users on Facebook.

“Marfeel has always been committed to providing our publishers with leading-edge technologies that will set them up for long-term success. We were proud to announce immediate support for Facebook Instant Articles last year, when we saw it as an exciting new channel that could boost traffic and revenue for our customers,” Marfeel co-founder and COO Juan Margenat says. “So to be chosen for this select group of Facebook Instant Articles partners just one year later is tremendously significant for Marfeel. We consider it a validation of our fierce drive to keep progressing and to remain at the forefront of mobile technology as it continues to evolve.”

Marfeel began providing immediate support for Instant Articles in 2016, when Facebook introduced its answer to the problem of slow-loading web pages, and Marfeel folded the new platform into its 360-degree mobile solution for publishers. The company had already developed its own successful solution for sluggish page loads before Instant Articles was introduced (and before Google launched its AMP solution in 2015), resulting in enhanced mobile performance, record-breaking monetization, and, at under one second, industry-leading page load speeds. Marfeel’s comprehensive mobile solution complements the Facebook platform, and greatly simplifies implementing Facebook Instant Articles for publishers.

About Marfeel

Marfeel is an ad tech platform that revolutionizes the way publishers create, optimize and monetize mobile websites. Marfeel’s proprietary technology analyzes publishers’ unique audience—user habits, behavior and usage patterns—and dynamically adjusts the mobile site layout to maximize readership, engagement, page views, loading time, and ultimately ad revenue. Marfeel’s exclusive partnerships with over 20,000 global ad networks and exchanges ensure top-paying ads from premium advertisers. Now reaching more than 500 million mobile readers a month, Marfeel’s mobile website conversion and monetization solution has been recognized by Google and Facebook, leading to strategic alliances with the search engine in 2015, and with the social network in 2017. Selected Marfeel customers include: National Geographic (FR), Dennis Publishing (US/UK), Elle (MX), ABC (US), PopSugar (US), and The Washington Times (US). Marfeel is backed by strategic investors in the mobile space, including Nauta Capital, BDMI and Elaia Partners. To learn more about Marfeel, please visit http://www.marfeel.com.