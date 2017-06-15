Onset, a world leader in data loggers, today announced that the company has won Environmental Protection’s 2017 New Product of the Year award in the ‘New Technology’ industry category. The annual contest honors the outstanding achievements of industry manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy for making environmental professionals’ jobs a little easier. The full list can be found at https://eponline.com/pages/new-product-of-the-year.aspx.

Onset was awarded for its HOBO MX2300 Series of temperature and relative humidity (RH) data loggers, which provide research scientists, greenhouse growers, and others with easy, reliable monitoring of microclimates and simplified field data collection. Featuring Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology, the loggers enable wireless access to high-accuracy temperature and humidity readings right from a mobile phone or tablet. This eliminates the need to take a laptop into the field to retrieve data. Additionally, a 100-foot wireless range makes it easy to offload data even in hard-to-reach locations.

“For 35 years, we’ve been dedicated to providing innovative data loggers and monitoring solutions that meet the highest industry standards for accuracy, reliability, and performance,” said Jamie Pearce, Vice President of Marketing for Onset. “We are honored to receive this prestigious award for our HOBO MX2300 Series. It’s an exciting recognition of our contribution to the growing environmental monitoring marketplace in bringing a new level of ease-of-use to microclimate monitoring and data collection.”

About Onset

Onset is a leading supplier of data loggers and monitoring solutions used to measure, record, and manage data for improving the environment and preserving the quality of temperature-sensitive products. Based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Onset has been designing and manufacturing its products on site since the company’s founding in 1981. Visit Onset on the web at http://www.onsetcomp.com.

