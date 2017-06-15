Toshiba International Corporation (TIC) today announced the availability of the new Tosh-ECO IEC low voltage motor. The Tosh-ECO IEC motor is Toshiba’s next-generation efficiency motor series designed to meet or exceed the competitive demands of the global market and requirements of IEC 60034. One of the lowest cost-of-ownership products in the industry, the Tosh-ECO IEC motor features multiple new design enhancements.

“Toshiba’s new Tosh-ECO IEC low voltage motor is ideal for severe duty applications where efficiency and reliability are essential,” said John Rama, business director for the TIC Motors and Drives division.

Available in 0.37 to 315 kilowatts (kW), the Tosh-ECO IEC motor meets or exceeds IE3 efficiency levels per IEC 60034-30 on both aluminum fin type and cast iron frames. Additional features include:



Single-Frequency 50 Hz Design

Totally Enclosed Fan Cooled (TEFC IC41) Enclosure

IP55 Ingress Protection

Class F Insulation with Class B Rise

TIC has developed a proud tradition of providing some of the most reliable, robust motors in the market. Toshiba also provides solutions and Global Supply Chain Management Systems (GSCMS) to meet the evolving needs of global customers. In 2017, TIC will commemorate 50 years of doing business in the United States with a series of innovative product launches throughout the year. Learn more about the complete line of low voltage motors by visiting http://www.toshiba.com/tic.

About Toshiba International Corporation

TIC is a Toshiba America Inc. (TAI) Group Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation, and comprised of three divisions – Motors & Drives, Power Electronics, and Transmission & Distribution Systems. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, TIC provides application solutions to a wide range of industries including general industrial, oil and gas, utilities, datacenters, HVAC, water/wastewater, and mining. For more information about TIC, please visit http://www.toshiba.com/tic.

About the TIC Motors & Drives Division

The TIC Motors & Drives division, which offers a full range of low and medium voltage motors, adjustable speed drives, and motor controls, is anchored by a totally integrated manufacturing process; research and development, design, engineering, production and manufacturing, and aftermarket service and support are all commandeered under one single roof. With the capability to test products together as a system before sending out into the field, TIC ensures the highest level of quality, performance, and reliability.