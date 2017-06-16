Like! Curtir! Нравится! How Localization Will Shape YouTube

If we can make educational channels more accessible, especially to those in developing countries, everybody wins!

Content Localization is a new service projected to help YouTube Creators reach tens of millions of people around the world. Through localization, a YouTube channel can be tailored to a specific locale and language, helping foreign audiences to locate and better understand videos that are hosted online.

“With over 1 billion users, it can’t be denied that YouTube is now a global presence, but most YouTube creators only produce videos for English audiences - believing that translated closed-captions are enough to reach all of these viewers - but it’s not!” – Martin Pendrigh, Founder of Mimir Productions Ltd.

Localization in itself is a proven business practice that has been employed by many companies over recent years but has never been used on YouTube. Examples of localization in practice include:

BrightSide – localised Facebook pages across five languages. These pages have a combined 35 million likes (more than its English counterpart);

Disney - which has localised its animated movies for decades (both script and music).

“now it’s YouTube’s turn” – Martin Pendrigh, Founder.

“I first saw the need for this service whilst working in Brazil last year. My friend was studying Physics and I was shocked to find out that he didn’t know about some of the most popular science channels that existed in English - even though he used YouTube regularly and is passionate about the topic. It turned out that whenever he was on YouTube, he was always searching for key terms in Portuguese and never got the right results.” – Martin Pendrigh, Founder.

Localization will also be a lucrative avenue for video-creators that wish to venture out from YouTube and effectively target foreign markets on different video-hosting websites. This particularly applies to Chinese audiences due to YouTube’s restricted status in the country and its recent crackdown on VPNs which prevents people from accessing the website.

As well as this, Content Localization will play a key role in helping to make educational resources accessible in developing countries. Mimir Productions offers exclusive packages to attract notable educational channels in order to make educational resources accessible at no cost to the viewer.

“Not everybody speaks English; for those that don’t, a barrier stops them from reaching otherwise free resources that you find online. If we can make educational channels more accessible, especially to those in developing countries, everybody wins!” – Martin Pendrigh, Founder.