As prime home buying season approaches, Mediaplanet today announces the launch of this June’s edition of “Homeowners.” This campaign will act as a guide, providing homebuyers of all varieties with crucial information to help inform the process of finding, funding, remodeling and protecting your home.

The print component of “Homeowners” is distributed within USA Today, with a circulation of approximately 250,000 copies and an estimated readership of 750,000. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.

Drew and Jonathan Scott are featured on the cover of the print publication. Inside, the brothers discuss the value of creating and sticking to a budget, provide tips on this season’s trends and share insight into their partnership with Chase. On the digital site, readers can learn about the rising issue of homelessness among veterans and the efforts being made to combat it.

This campaign was made possible with the support of the National Association of Realtors, National Association of Home Builders, National Association of the Remodeling Industry, Mortgage Bankers Association, CNBC’s Diana Olick, Operation Homefront, Chase and many more.

