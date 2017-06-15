The pressure is on internal marketing and c-level teams to earn traditional media coverage at a national level, as well as drill into key markets -- often a very difficult balance to strike.

Centurion Strategies, a public relations, marketing, and crisis management agency continues to prove their expertise with consumer brands looking to make impressions and cut through the clutter in markets across the United States. The Veteran-owned agency boasts a decade of experience specializing in grand openings, product launches and market-by-market media blitzes for national brands.

“The pressure is on internal marketing and c-level teams to earn traditional media coverage at a national level, as well as drill into key markets--often a very difficult balance to strike,” said Michael Bilello, CEO of Centurion Strategies and PR Practitioner. “National coverage is great, but a local news piece about franchise owners opening a location, a well-known chef coming to a local market with a new concept, or a national chain hiring in a specific area, all make for great hometown stories that can make a genuine impact,” he added.

To date, Centurion has executed several nation-wide consumer engagement campaigns for brands looking to increase revenue and share of voice with both traditional and social media in specific markets (Identity Stronghold, Scrub Daddy, VaporFi, Shoo Goo). For healthcare and medical clients, Centurion supports group practices with proven methods to genuinely connect with patients, communicate professional care, and most importantly keep schedules full (Dental Relief Partners, Dental Specialists of Florida, Orthodontic Specialists of Florida and Orthodontic Specialists of New England).

From publicly traded restaurant brands to James Beard acclaimed chefs, Centurion is trusted to engage the right customers during the grand opening phase to set up locations for continued success with local patrons and businesses (Kona Grill, Suegra Tequila Cantina, Hogan’s Beach, King Fish Grills, Chef Todd Hall, The Venue). They have also helped hotels in competitive markets like Clearwater Beach become a destination for both guests and events (Best Western, Clearwater Beach Hotel, Ramada Inn).

Centurion’s consumer brand clients have products or services that are available through brick and mortar locations, ecommerce platforms, as well as televised platforms such as QVC. Centurion’s talented and dedicated teams are located in Tampa, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Washington D.C.

