NIRI San Francisco Chapter Awarded Chair’s Award of Excellence

The San Francisco Chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI SF), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the profession of investor relations, today announced NIRI SF was honored at the NIRI Volunteer Appreciation Dinner in Orlando during the 2017 NIRI Annual Conference.

NIRI SF received the NIRI Chair’s Award of Excellence, which recognizes chapters for innovation in event programming, ingenuity, or creative ideas. The Chapter was recognized for the expansion of new leadership to the board, programming and member services.

Nicole Noutsios, NIRI San Francisco president, and Founder of NMN Advisors said, “Our Chapter is honored to receive the Chair’s Award of Excellence award at NIRI National. Our successful programming would not have been possible without the dedication of our board, members and sponsors. With this momentum, we look forward to enhancing our monthly programing, increasing sponsorship and community involvement in the upcoming year.”

The NIRI Chapter Team Award was established to recognize the exceptional work of chapter leaders who worked as a successful team with demonstrable results in program planning, membership initiatives, or other worthy endeavors that benefit chapter members. The NIRI SF programs committee members, Eric Brielmann, Joelle Frank; Victoria Hyde-Dunn, Visa Inc.; Hunter Landers, Grapeshoot; and Moriah Shilton, Consultant, received the NIRI Chapter Team Award to recognize their exceptional and innovative work in program planning.

In addition, NIRI SF Board member, Moriah Shilton, received the NIRI National Volunteer of the Year Award. This award honors a NIRI member who best exemplifies the NIRI mission of advancing the practice of investor relations, professional competency, and stature of NIRI members at the national level.

About NIRI SF

NIRI San Francisco was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest, largest, and most established local chapters in the United States. NIRI San Francisco is comprised of approximately 160 investor relations practitioners from the San Francisco Bay Area, resulting in a dynamic mix of IR professionals dedicated to promoting the practice of investor relations within the business and financial communities. The chapter hosts monthly educational events, social programs and seminars for current and prospective members, covering industry topics and challenges relevant to today’s investor relations officer. For more information including a list of current events and sponsorship opportunities, please visit http://www.nirisf.org.