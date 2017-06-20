"We are delighted to have an improved avenue for sharing our innovative technology and extensive experience with our potential customers, partners and investors,” said Gretchen Adin, Babel’s Director of Marketing.

Babel Health, LLC, a provider of an integrated suite of Risk Adjustment software and services to Health Plans, announced that Gretchen Adin recently joined the team as their new Director of Marketing. In this role, Gretchen will be responsible for managing Babel’s direct marketing and social media efforts, maintaining corporate branding and participation in industry events, as well as establishing a user group for Babel’s clients. She has 20 years’ experience in marketing communication and management, including six years in the government healthcare payer space. Prior to joining Babel Health, she held Marketing Manager positions at both Peak Risk Adjustment Solutions and Dynamic Healthcare Systems, Inc.

Gretchen’s first major initiative was the redesign of Babel’s website which launched today at http://www.babelhealth.com. Created with the user experience in mind, the website has been designed utilizing the latest responsive technology so that the site is compatible with today's browsers and mobile devices. Visitors interested in Babel’s unique SaaS platform are invited to explore the new site, which has been revamped to include more detailed product information, company background and various ways to connect directly with team members. Visitors can also stay informed about Babel Health’s latest news, including press releases, events and other updates relevant to their products, services and the government-sponsored healthcare industry as a whole.

"We are delighted to have an improved avenue for sharing our innovative technology and extensive experience with our potential customers, partners and investors,” said Gretchen Adin, Babel’s Director of Marketing. “Along with our social media channels, we plan to use our new website to keep visitors and followers apprised of the latest in risk adjustment submission technology, as well as how industry changes may impact their business.”

ABOUT BABEL HEALTH, LLC

Babel Health provides an innovative, customer-focused approach to the entire risk adjustment submission process for health plans. The company’s integrated SaaS ETL (extract-transform-load) data management platform provides health plans with full transparency and control of the underlying data for business insight and critical day-to-day business decision making across all lines of business. Unlike other solutions in the marketplace, Babel enables its customers to take control of an extraordinarily complex process and provides user-friendly access to the data in order to solve the business problems inherent to risk adjustment submissions. In addition, the Babel team is committed to continually improving our customer’s experience through product enhancements, streamlined processes, clear communication and ethical interactions.