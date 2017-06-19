Wheaton, IL Family Law Attorney Jessica brings combination of knowledge, experience and energy to the clients she represents in the areas of Family Law, Employment Discrimination, Sexual Harassment, Retaliatory Discharge & Wrongful Termination.- Managing Partner George Fredrick

Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Jessica L. Delfino to its Wheaton, Illinois, divorce and family law offices. Delfino arrives with a fresh and energetic approach to the representation she provides clients in the areas of domestic relations and employment law, including discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliatory discharge and wrongful termination.

Attorney Jessica L. Delfino graduated with honors from the University of Iowa in 2013 with a BA in Communications, and a double minor in Spanish and Human Rights. While attending the University of Iowa, Jessica co-founded the Students for Human Rights group. She continued her education at John Marshall School of Law, graduating in June 2016, and was admitted to the Illinois Bar the following November.

While attending Law School, Jessica was a law clerk at Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, focusing on family law and employment law. During her final year, she was an extern with presiding Judge Pamela Loza in the Cook County Domestic Relations Parentage Division. Jessica earned Dean’s List honors throughout her time at John Marshall Law School.

Jessica L. Delfino is an active member of the Justinian Society of Lawyers, the DuPage County Bar Association, the Kane County Bar Association, and the Illinois Bar Association.

About Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC:

The Wheaton family law firm of Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC has been on the cutting edge of legal representation since the law firm’s inception. The knowledge that laws change and the legal landscape is ever evolving motivates this DuPage County law office to continue enhancing both its advocacy and personnel.

MKFM represents clients facing legal issues in family law that include divorce, maintenance, child support, allocation of parental responsibilities, property division, and visitation or parenting time issues. The attorneys' expertise extends to other areas of civil litigation, including all areas of employment litigation, as well as a litany of criminal issues.