Worklogic Enterprise Productivity Software, the premiere provider of Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Enterprise Productivity software (EPS), announced today that the company has launched a syndicate program which will enable PEOs to buy into its leading software. In an industry plagued by mergers and acquisitions, the level of uncertainty surrounding the future of a PEO is staggering. This syndicate program will allow PEO’s the opportunity to invest in their futures while ensuring stability in uncertain times. Enterprise Productivity Software is crucial to the success of any Professional Employer Organization.

Worklogic Enterprise Productivity Software’s comprehensive PEO Operating System enables organizations of all sizes to maximize speed and efficiency, while customizing the software based on their unique needs. Their intuitive and modular PEO operating system allows end-users to maximize productivity and compliance while minimizing costs and complexities. Worklogic EPS was designed by a PEO solely for PEOs to support their front-end and back-end needs. The result of its development is a powerful, user-friendly and high-functional system to ensure user adoption while eliminating the need for multiple software solutions.

For the first time, Worklogic Enterprise Productivity Software is offering a syndicate program through which PEOs can invest in their future by owning the software. In some cases, discounted user fees may apply and there are no future rate increases. PEOs are not required to participate in the syndicate program to take advantage of Worklogic’s complete PEO operating system in order to positively impact their bottom line.

Here is what one client had to say:

“The PEO industry is ready and waiting for the software solution that Jeff Thorn is preparing. PEO owners (who are notoriously independent) want a seat at the table, and that’s just what Mr. Thorn is providing us. He is one of us. He understands us. And he is a friend to the industry. With Mr. Thorn we are truly in this together.” – Jay King, Simploy HR

The PEO Operating System is comprised of the HRIS and Case Management software which enables users to increase value for both prospects and existing clients. Worklogic Enterprise Productivity Software’s unique Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system includes three modules—case management, client profile and sales pipeline. The syncing of (CRM) to PropGENPro improves the sales process and management, while the payroll and accounting software reduces internal operating costs. This powerful, innovative PEO software platform enables end-user organizations to maximize productivity and increase profits.

Modules included in the software are as follows:

Employee Onboarding | Employee Self Service | Time and Attendance | Payroll | CRM | Proposal Software | Case Management | Dynamic Employee Handbook | Applicant Tracking | Performance Evaluations | Memos and Blogs | Document Management | Ad-Hoc Reporting | Finance -AR and AP

About Worklogic Enterprise Productivity Software

