Greenberg Traurig, LLP, a global multi-practice law firm, has 10 attorneys from its Las Vegas office named to the 2017 Mountain States Super Lawyers list, an independent rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas. In addition, the publication named five Greenberg Traurig attorneys to its Mountain States Rising Stars list.

“We are proud of the continued achievements of our attorneys and this independent recognition,” said Michael Bonner, co-managing shareholder in Greenberg Traurig’s Las Vegas office. “We are also pleased to note our ‘Rising Stars’ on this list as well.”

The 10 attorneys named in Super Lawyers include: Tyler R. Andrews, Michael Bonner, Mark A. Clayton, Tami D. Cowden, Mark E. Ferrario, Jim Mace, Eric Swanis, Lauri S. Thompson, Mark G. Tratos, and Gregg R. Vermeys.

Mark E. Ferrario received the additional distinction of being named in the Mountain States Super Lawyers “The Top 100 Lawyers” list for 2017.

The five Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized on the “Mountain States Rising Stars” list are: Jacob D. Bundick, Michael Hogue, Christopher R. Miltenberger, Bethany Rabe, and Shauna Norton.

Super Lawyers is a research-driven, peer-influenced rating service of lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The mission of Super Lawyers is to bring visibility to those attorneys who exhibit excellence in practice.

The selection process is multi-phased and includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Super Lawyers Magazine features the list and profiles of selected attorneys and is distributed to attorneys in the state or region and the ABA-accredited law school libraries. Super Lawyers is also published as a special section in leading city and regional magazines across the country. In the United States, Super Lawyers Magazine is published in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reaching more than 13 million readers.

