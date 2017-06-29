mxHero Announces Cloud-Based Email Integration With Box Governance

mxHero mxHero simplifies current email governance practices.

MxHero, leading provider of email and cloud storage convergence technology, is expanding its integration with Box to extend the security and compliance capabilities of Box Governance to email content. mxHero simplifies current email governance practices by capturing email from any source, intelligently analyzing the contents, appropriately tagging it with metadata, and organizing the content into Box folders governed by data retention, defensible discovery and secure classification policies. mxHero together with Box provides security and governance from a single, simple solution for all enterprise content inclusive of email content and email attachments. Through this solution, architecture is simplified, CAPEX is eliminated or reduced, content risk profiles are improved, and information governance functions are streamlined.

mxHero is centrally controlled and easy to provision. Initial configuration takes minutes, after which mxHero operates behind the scenes, transparent to end users. No end user training or software installation is required.

“As the Box 2016 Elite Partner of the Year, we’re excited to extend additional features in support of our partner Box. For most customers, email and email attachments are important and governed assets,” said Alexis Panagides, Chief Executive Officer of mxHero Inc., “Thanks to mxHero’s intelligence, expensive human resources are freed from manually inspecting emails and attachments. Organization of critical email content and storage into collaborative Box folder hierarchies is fully automated.”

With the new mxHero offering, customers will experience the unique and collaborative capabilities that Box’s Cloud Content Management (CCM) solution offers, while extending content governance and security across all content components, inclusive of email. mxHero works seamlessly with all devices (desktop, mobile, etc.), all operating systems and e-mail services whether on-premises or in the cloud (e.g. Exchange, O365, Gmail). Through its governance offering, mxHero’s advantages are now inclusive of:



Transparent security – requires no end-user interaction

Box link integrity for email content – drives archived message retention and policy controls leveraging the security of managed and secure Box links

Intelligent routing – mxHero intelligently routes and stores emails to Box folders based on content within the email (and attachments) without end-user intervention. Once in Box, the email content is protected with version controls, retention, legal hold, access security and the full power of Box’s CCM features

Automated metadata tagging – mxHero augments Box metadata with key email header information (To, From, Subject, Send or Received dates, etc.) for rapid search enablement

Open and full integration with any email repository – email retention is one of the most expensive costs in the data center, its multiple-residence nature swells overhead and drives security issues due to over retention. With mxHero, enterprises have the option to sunset legacy approaches to email archiving while driving improvements to security, governance, collaboration, search and mobile functionality all from a single CCM platform: Box.

About mxHero

MxHERO’s flagship offering (Mail2Cloud), is a cloud technology that automatically stores email and/or email attachments to cloud platform targets such as Box. MxHERO’s Mail2Cloud solution works with any email solution including Microsoft Office 365, Exchange, and Gmail. Over 13,000 domains with over 1,000,000 users have leveraged mxHero’s email solution suite.

MxHERO is backed by private, institutional and corporate investors including White Star Capital and Orange Telecom. To find out more, visit us at: http://www.mxHero.com. Find mxHero on Twitter: @mxHeronet and Facebook: mxHero.net