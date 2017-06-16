August cover of Wine Enthusiast Magazine “When the majority of the restaurants picked are located on the coasts or in major metropolitan areas – it is an honor to represent Kansas City cuisine.”

Wine Enthusiast Magazine has named downtown Kansas City restaurant Tannin Wine Bar & Kitchen as one of the ‘100 Best Wine Restaurants of 2017.’ Every year a global team of editors and tasters from the magazine carefully curate a select list of American dining establishments that represent the most dynamic experiences in wine-focused dining across the country. The magazine stated Tannin was selected because of their fresh approach to the customer experience with excellence in creative food concepts, unique wine selections and exceptional service.

“This is an extraordinary honor to be named to this list of restaurants.” said Barry Tunnell, wine director and general manager at Tannin. Barry, whose wine knowledge is unparalleled, has worked hard to mindfully craft the ever-changing twenty-five page wine list at the restaurant. Tannin is the only restaurant selected from Kansas City.

Executive Chef Pablo Munoz-Sevilla joined the talented team at Tannin last fall and has made himself at home by rolling out new creative dishes that complement the wine. “When the majority of the restaurants picked are located on the coasts or in major metropolitan areas – it is an honor to represent Kansas City cuisine.”

As a winner, Tannin will be showcased in the August print editorial package, as well as being listed for the next year as one of “America’s 100 Best Wine Restaurants.”

About Tannin Wine Bar & Kitchen

Established February 2011, Tannin Wine Bar & Kitchen is located in the heart of the Crossroads Art District and just a short distance from the Power & Light District. The vast wine list has something to excite everyone’s palate, from the novice wine drinker to the seasoned wine connoisseur. The contemporary American cuisine is locally sourced, seasonally inspired, and meticulously prepared. For more information, please visit tanninwinebar.com, call 816.852.2660, or follow on social media platforms: @tanninkc.

About Wine Enthusiast Magazine

Wine Enthusiast Magazine educates and entertains readers about wine and the wine lifestyle in an accessible and user-friendly way. Published 13 times per year, the magazine's readership is more than 800,000. The magazine and its Buying Guide with more than 100,000 ratings and reviews are available online. The magazine hosts signature Wine Enthusiast events for both consumer and trade. WineMag.com

